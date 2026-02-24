Powerhouse Nicole Rueth Joins CrossCountry Mortgage in Denver Market

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, welcomes industry powerhouse Nicole Rueth as Senior Vice President in the Denver market.

"We're intentional about building an environment where top leaders can do their best work," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CrossCountry Mortgage. "When an impressive market leader like Nicole decides to bring her entire team to CCM, it reinforces what we're building here and we're excited to welcome her to our team."

Powerhouse Nicole Rueth joins CrossCountry Mortgage as Senior Vice President in the Denver market. With 24+ years of industry leadership and a track record as one of Colorado’s top producers, Nicole brings her entire team to CCM — strengthening impact and growth in the region.

With more than 24 years of mortgage industry experience, Rueth's leadership has consistently placed her among the state's top producers, earning widespread recognition for both production and long-term borrower success. Her role as a strategic mentor has also shaped some of the region's most successful mortgage and real estate experts.

"This move to CrossCountry Mortgage is about leadership, growth and long-term impact," said Rueth. "I'm focused on building high-performing teams, supporting originators and expanding our footprint while continuing to serve clients at an elite level. CCM's platform, culture and vision align strongly with where I'm headed and the impact I want to continue making."

Founded in 2003, CCM has become one of the most trusted destinations for borrowers and top mortgage professionals alike, thanks to the company's culture centered around innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. CCM closed out 2025 with major milestones and company records, financing 1 in 35 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q4 2025), serving over 131,000 families and originating over $51 billion in total volume.

