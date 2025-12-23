Powerhouse Performances and Emotional Depth Define "We Three Kings" Off-Broadway Premiere

Stellar Cast Brings Ancient Story to Life with Emotional Precision and Dramatic Force at Theater Center

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its December 10, 2025 Off-Broadway premiere at The Theater Center, We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story has emerged as one of the season's most emotionally resonant theatrical productions. Produced by Remus Entertainments and written and directed by Solon Phillips, the dramatic play delivers a gripping reimagining of the biblical Magi—not as mythic figures, but as deeply human men wrestling with loss, regret, and redemption.

Solon Phillips has been praised for crafting a work that feels timeless yet immediate. Post this Wise Men Zadok and Jalah

Audience members described the performances as raw, intimate, and profoundly moving, with many visibly emotional by the final curtain. At the center of the production is Martin Challinor's portrayal of Zadok, a scholar haunted by his past and desperate for absolution. Challinor, an award-winning actor with credits spanning London's West End, Off-Broadway, and the BBC's Doctor Who, delivers a performance marked by restraint and vulnerability.

"Challinor makes you feel the weight of regret in real time," said one attendee. "You stop watching an actor and start witnessing a reckoning."

Equally powerful is Bill McAndrews as Hodiah, a teacher devastated by the loss of his wife and son. McAndrews' portrayal of grief is unflinching and deeply recognizable, grounding the ancient narrative in modern emotional truth. Theatergoers noted the authenticity of his performance, calling it one of the evening's most affecting elements.

Balancing the production's emotional intensity is Erdem Ülker in his Off-Broadway debut as Darius. Ülker brings youthful energy, wit, and unexpected depth to the role, offering moments of levity that seamlessly give way to quiet introspection. His performance signals the arrival of a compelling new voice on the New York stage.

A standout moment comes from Megan Osyen as Jalah, Zadok's wife, whose appearance delivers one of the production's most emotionally searing moments. With remarkable presence and control, Osyen commands the stage, leaving a lasting emotional impression that resonates well beyond the scene itself. Her performance marks her as a young actor of uncommon depth and promise, one whose trajectory feels unmistakenly upward.

While We Three Kings is a dramatic play—not a musical—it incorporates select musical performances that heighten its emotional impact. Vocal contributions by Angela Brown, a classically trained vocalist with gospel and operatic experience, and internationally known gospel artist Paul Heflin add depth and resonance to key moments in the production.

"The voices elevated the play in a way you rarely see," noted one theater professional in attendance. "They complemented the drama without overwhelming it."

The production also features strong supporting performances from Ezriel Kornel as a stately, menacing King Herod, Trevor Conner as The Stranger, whose quietly intensity and unsettling presence cast a spiritual shadow over the journey. Conner's portrayal is restrained, mysterious, and deeply affecting—lingering long after he exists the state.

The ensemble is further enriched by a strong group of emerging performers, including Linus Swartvagher and Alyssa Maria Ricardo, whose confident, heartfelt work reflects the promise and vitality of the next generation of theatrical talent. Rounding out the cast are Athena Phillips, who delivers a poignant, wordless debut as Mary through striking physical storytelling, and Orlando Gordon, who capably inhabits multiple roles—including Joseph, the shopkeeper, and King Herod's trusted guard—brining clarity and presence to each. Together, the young performers add depth, sincerity, and quiet power to the production.

Solon Phillips, making his Off-Broadway debut as both playwright and director, has been praised for crafting a work that feels timeless yet immediate. Known professionally as the managing partner of Remus Law Group in Washington, D.C. and an award-winning author, Solon brings a storyteller's precision to the stage. With We Three Kings, he showcases a rare versatility as a writer, delivering elevated, Shakespearean-inspired language that is at once muscular, poetic, and emotionally accessible—an ambitious stylistic choice executed with confidence and clarity.

"The writing, the performances, the vision—it all aligns," said one industry observer. "This feels like the beginning of something that could grow into an enduring theatrical tradition."

Following the successful premiere, Remus Entertainments is actively exploring future performance opportunities for the production.

About "We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story"

We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story is an original dramatic play by Remus Entertainment that explores the inner lives of the three Magi before their arrival in Bethlehem. Written in Shakespearean-style Old English, the play examines themes of regret, longing, faith, and destiny through powerful dramatic performances enhanced by select musical elements.

About Solon Phillips

Solon Phillips is a Washington, D.C.-based attorney, playwright, and director. His work spans law, literature, and theater, unified by a commitment to storytelling as a vehicle for truth and transformation. We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story marks his Off-Broadway debut as both writer and director.

About Remus Entertainments

Remus Entertainments is a production company dedicated to developing original stage works centered on bold storytelling and emotional authenticity. Founded by Solon Phillips, the company operates under a simple guiding principle: whoever tells the best story wins.

SOURCE Remus Entertainments