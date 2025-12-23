"We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story" Makes Off-Broadway Debut, Introducing a New Dramatic Voice to the Holiday Canon

Original Play by Solon Phillips Explores Faith, Loss, and Redemption Through a Human Reimagining of the Magi

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its December 10, 2025 Off-Broadway premiere at The Theater Center, We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story has drawn attention as a striking new dramatic work that reframes a familiar biblical narrative through deeply personal, human storytelling. Written and directed by Solon Phillips, the play explores the inner lives of the three Magi before their arrival in Bethlehem, focusing on themes of loss, regret, faith, and moral reckoning.

Solon Phillips, writer/director.

Rather than presenting the Magi as distant icons, Phillips brilliantly portrays them as flawed men driven by longing and doubt. Hodiah is a teacher shattered by personal tragedy, Zadok a scholar burdened by a dark past, and Darius a young orphan searching for belonging. Their journey unfolds against political danger, spiritual uncertainty, and the looming threat of King Herod, transforming a well-known story into an intimate examination of character and choice.

Audience response to the premiere reflected strong engagement with the play's emotional core, particularly among viewers who found their own experiences reflected onstage.

"I lost my mother recently, and I did not expect the play to hit me the way it did," said Maria Martinez, who traveled from Maryland to attend the performance. "One of the wise men's grief mirrored my own. Watching his journey gave me comfort and a sense of hope—that love does not end, and that we will see the people we have lost again. It was deeply emotional for me."

Phillips, making his Off-Broadway debut as both playwright and director, brings a storyteller's precision to the stage. A Washington, D.C.–based attorney and award-winning author, Phillips is known professionally for his work in high-stakes litigation, where narrative clarity and credibility are essential. That same discipline shapes We Three Kings, which favors restraint over spectacle and character over doctrine.

"My hope is that this play resonates with people everywhere," Phillips said. "Not just for what it says on the surface, but for the quieter meanings beneath the words—the ones that speak to loss, faith, and the idea that even in our darkest moments, the story is not finished."

While We Three Kings is a dramatic play—not a musical—it incorporates select musical performances that underscore key emotional moments without overtaking the narrative. The result is a production grounded in language and performance, designed to resonate across religious and cultural lines. The cinematic scope of the storytelling, its richly drawn characters, and its visual and emotional arc have already sparked serious discussion about adaption, with plans underway to develop to work as a feature file—one that would allow the story's scale, intimacy, and universality to reach a global audience beyond the stage.

The play's reception has prompted discussion about future stagings and expanded runs. Its focus on universal human struggle, rather than pageantry, positions it as a work capable of returning year after year without relying on nostalgia alone.

We Three Kings is produced by Remus Entertainment, a theatrical production company dedicated to original works that emphasize disciplined storytelling and emotional authenticity.

About "We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story"

We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story is an original dramatic play that explores the personal journeys of the three Magi before their arrival in Bethlehem. Written in Shakespearean-style Old English, the play examines faith, regret, longing, and destiny through character-driven drama enhanced by select musical elements.

About Solon Phillips, Esq.

Solon Phillips is a Washington, D.C.–based attorney, playwright, and director. His work spans law, real estate, literature, and theater, with a consistent focus on narrative integrity and moral inquiry. We Three Kings: The Story Behind the Story marks his Off-Broadway debut as both writer and director.

About Remus Entertainments

Remus Entertainments is a stage production company focused on developing original theatrical works centered on rigorous storytelling and human-scale drama. Founded by Solon Phillips, the company operates under the principle that clarity of story is the foundation of lasting impact.

