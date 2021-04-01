Powering Chicago Helps Restaurants with Solutions for Getting 'Back In Business'

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago , the labor-management partnership between the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and IBEW Local 134, has released a new eBook for restaurant owners and general managers with solutions to help businesses thrive while staying healthy and safe during COVID-19.

Written with the unique needs of the restaurant business during a pandemic in mind, Back to Business: A Guide to Safely Reopening Chicagoland Restaurants with Increased Capacity , helps restaurants decide what kind of outdoor structures are best for their needs. Additionally, the guide empowers owners to think of all the details that go into making patrons comfortable in possibly cold weather, and healthy during a pandemic.

"We know the restaurant industry is ready to get back to business," said Elbert Walters III, Director of Powering Chicago. "As a business partner to Chicago restaurants, we can help a restaurant find an electrician who has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and understands their unique needs. Our electrical contractors can provide turnkey solutions to help increase capacity and help restaurants get back to business with safety in mind."

According to the guide, considerations that restaurants need to make for outdoor dining include:

Whether to utilize individual heat huts or larger outdoor tents;

Making sure they have the ability to provide electric heating to patrons outdoors as well as adequate lighting; and

Installing technologies like air filtration systems and UV lighting for indoor dining, to keep everyone healthy, while also enticing nervous diners to visit.

Powering Chicago's electrical and technical expertise can help restaurants determine the best indoor or outdoor structures to provide a safe environment for employees and customers.

To learn more about how to offer outdoor and indoor dining options that keep your business thriving and your staff and patrons healthy, download the eBook by visiting the Powering Chicago website .

About Powering Chicago

Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership between the Electrical Contractors' Association of City of Chicago and IBEW Local 134. Together they employ the latest technology to elevate industry performance with a deep commitment to safety, reliability, and continuing education. Powering Chicago also invests in the future of their industry through innovative apprenticeship programs and community outreach to prepare the next generation of electricians. For more information, visit Powering Chicago's About Page on their website.

