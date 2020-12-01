Powering Chicago Kicks Off Holiday Lights Campaign with Giving Tuesday Donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago, the voice of Chicago's unionized electrical industry, announced today a $10,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) in honor of Giving Tuesday. The impact of the donation will be doubled thanks to a dollar-for-dollar matching gift by a RMHC-CNI funder, helping RMHC-CNI provide accommodations and support to families with hospitalized children at a Ronald McDonald House this holiday season.

The donation also marks the launch of the Powering Chicago's Holidays campaign, which asks Chicagoland residents to post photos of their holiday light displays on Facebook. Submitted photos will be collected and shared with families staying at Chicago area Ronald McDonald Houses, lighting up their holiday season throughout the month of December. To accomplish this, photos submitted by Chicagoans will be selected to be displayed on digital boards at each of the five Ronald McDonald Houses in metro Chicago, which enable families to remain together for the duration of the child's hospitalization.

"As the presenting sponsor of the City of Chicago's 2020 Christmas Tree in Millennium Park, we know the sense of joy that a stunning holiday lights display can inspire in all who see it," said Powering Chicago Director Elbert Walters III. "Powering Chicago is providing financial support to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana because it will help the organization ease the burden for families in need of support, enabling them to get better together. But we also know that with the help of Chicagoans, the unionized electrical industry can do even more to brighten the holidays for Ronald McDonald House families by sharing with them holiday lighting displays from communities throughout the region that embody the holiday spirit."

To participate in the campaign and share a holiday lighting display with Powering Chicago, Chicagoland residents are asked to take a compelling photo of their holiday lights displays - whether inside or outside their home - and post it on their Facebook page as a public post with the #HolidayLightsChi and #PoweringChicago hashtags. Through December 21, submitted photos will be selected at random to be displayed in Ronald McDonald Houses in the City of Chicago and suburban Cook County. Powering Chicago will post regular updates throughout the campaign, and those who submit photos are encouraged to follow the Powering Chicago Facebook page to see whether their holiday lights display is selected to help light the way for families as part of a digital display in a Ronald McDonald House.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued support Powering Chicago has provided our organization and the children and families we serve," says Holly Buckendahl, RMHC-CNI CEO. "Not only is Powering Chicago lighting up our communities, but through their support, they are bringing light and hope to so many during their greatest time of need."

For detailed instructions about how to submit a photo for the Powering Chicago's Holidays campaign, as well as additional information about the unionized electrical industry's commitment to better communities throughout metro Chicago, please visit the Powering Chicago website.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of the City of Chicago, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com .

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI)

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana exists so families can get better together. Each night, we keep 162 families close to the care and resources they need through five area Ronald McDonald Houses ® and three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms ®. Enabling families to stay close to their hospitalized child supports the health and well-being of the child and saves families more than $9 million in hotel and food costs each year. We are located near Advocate Children's Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Edward Hospital in Naperville and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. The Charity also operates the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile ® program, providing medical care to children in underserved areas. RMHC-CNI is an independent not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is an approved BBB Accredited Business and recipient of Guidestar's Platinum Seal of Transparency.

