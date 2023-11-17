Powering Chicago Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Presentation of 110th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony

Signatory contractor Eco Lighting Services and Technology and IBEW 134 Electricians adorn Chicago's "official" Christmas Tree

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago, the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County (ECA), will proudly present the 110th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millenium Park on Friday, November 17.

"Powering Chicago is dedicated to better construction, better careers and better communities," said Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "That's why it's such an honor to spread holiday cheer to families across our great city by presenting Chicago's 2023 Christmas Tree."

Powering Chicago contractors and union members bring their commitment to safety and electrical expertise to every installation, including the Chicago holiday tree lighting. This year's 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is no exception, which has been illuminated with 60,000 LED light bulbs and more than five and a half miles of light strands.

Oak Forest-based licensed contractor Eco Lighting Services and Technology (ELS-T), a WBE (Women Business Enterprise) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) business, was selected to complete the job on time and to the highest standards of safety with the skilled workforce of IBEW 134 electricians. Specializing in eco-friendly solutions, ELS-T installed LED instead of incandescent lights to adorn the tree, which used 70% less energy. That's the amount of energy it takes to charge 579,304 smartphones for a year, and in terms of environmental impact, it's equivalent to reducing 5.2 metric tons of CO2 emissions or 12,209 miles driven by an average gas-powered passenger vehicle.

"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to take part in this beloved tradition and work hand-in-hand with Powering Chicago to bring joy to Chicagoland this season," said Eco Lighting Services and Technology President Mindy Nowakowski. "Lighting up the city's magnificent tree was a welcomed challenge, and we extend our thanks to the IBEW electricians who brought unmatched experience, reliability and safety to the project."

The Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by Powering Chicago with leadership support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation, will be on Friday, November 17 starting at 6 p.m. (with a pre-show starting at 5 p.m. and the actual lighting at approximately 6:25 p.m.). The 110th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree in Millennium Park will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Washington St. from November 17 through January 7.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers, and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

SOURCE Powering Chicago