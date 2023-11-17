Powering Chicago Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Presentation of 110th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony

News provided by

Powering Chicago

17 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

Signatory contractor Eco Lighting Services and Technology and IBEW 134 Electricians adorn Chicago's "official" Christmas Tree

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago, the labor-management partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County (ECA), will proudly present the 110th Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony at Millenium Park on Friday, November 17.

Continue Reading
Powering Chicago is proud to present the 110th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting on November 17.
Powering Chicago is proud to present the 110th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting on November 17.

"Powering Chicago is dedicated to better construction, better careers and better communities," said Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "That's why it's such an honor to spread holiday cheer to families across our great city by presenting Chicago's 2023 Christmas Tree."

Powering Chicago contractors and union members bring their commitment to safety and electrical expertise to every installation, including the Chicago holiday tree lighting. This year's 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce is no exception, which has been illuminated with 60,000 LED light bulbs and more than five and a half miles of light strands.

Oak Forest-based licensed contractor Eco Lighting Services and Technology (ELS-T), a WBE (Women Business Enterprise) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) business, was selected to complete the job on time and to the highest standards of safety with the skilled workforce of IBEW 134 electricians. Specializing in eco-friendly solutions, ELS-T installed LED instead of incandescent lights to adorn the tree, which used 70% less energy. That's the amount of energy it takes to charge 579,304 smartphones for a year, and in terms of environmental impact, it's equivalent to reducing 5.2 metric tons of CO2 emissions or 12,209 miles driven by an average gas-powered passenger vehicle.

"We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to take part in this beloved tradition and work hand-in-hand with Powering Chicago to bring joy to Chicagoland this season," said Eco Lighting Services and Technology President Mindy Nowakowski. "Lighting up the city's magnificent tree was a welcomed challenge, and we extend our thanks to the IBEW electricians who brought unmatched experience, reliability and safety to the project." 

The Tree Lighting Ceremony, presented by Powering Chicago with leadership support from the Millennium Park Foundation and the Pritzker Foundation, will be on Friday, November 17 starting at 6 p.m. (with a pre-show starting at 5 p.m. and the actual lighting at approximately 6:25 p.m.). The 110th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree in Millennium Park will shine brightly near the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Washington St. from November 17 through January 7.

About Powering Chicago
Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers, and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

SOURCE Powering Chicago

Also from this source

Powering Chicago to Host an Open House Event in Celebration of 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

Powering Chicago to Host an Open House Event in Celebration of 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

The IBEW-NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) will celebrate the ninth annual National Apprenticeship Week Celebration from November 13-19th. National...
Powering Chicago launches Episode Seven of The Power of Better YouTube Series

Powering Chicago launches Episode Seven of The Power of Better YouTube Series

Episode seven of Powering Chicago's "The Power Of Better" series launched Sunday and is available on Powering Chicago's YouTube channel. This episode ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.