Powering Chicago launches Episode Seven of The Power of Better YouTube Series

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode seven of Powering Chicago's "The Power Of Better" series launched Sunday and is available on Powering Chicago's YouTube channel. This episode highlights the construction of the Homewood Brewing Company. The new restaurant and brewery is being built as a tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD in his hometown of Homewood, Illinois.

"The latest Power of Better episode offers viewers an inside look as Carmella Wallace honors her late son Juice WRLD's legacy. The Wallace family assembled an all-star team including Powering Chicago's member electrical contractor Linear Electric to complete this meaningful project," said Elbert Walters III. "The episode highlights the precise problem-solving abilities and technical expertise of Powering Chicago's extensively trained contractors, which guarantees the utmost safety and precision for all projects."

To bring the vision for Homewood Brewing Company to life, the Wallace family entrusted Crosstown Design Build, Brewmaster Kam Horn, and Powering Chicago member electrical contractor Linear Electric. Crosstown Design Build managed the construction, working closely with the Wallaces on layout and design details to optimize customer experience. Brewmaster Kam Horn utilized his German-style brewing expertise to oversee the beer production process and optimize the advanced brewing system. Together with Brian Wallace, brother of Juice WRLD, he set a goal of providing customers with an exceptional experience of incredible consistency during each visit.

Linear Electric's work was integral in making this goal a reality. Their team handled the installation and optimization of the motor control center - the vital system that automates and coordinates the various brewing processes. By ensuring this equipment functioned flawlessly, Linear Electric facilitated comprehensive oversight of the electrical and control systems installation. This streamlined operation is critical for delivering a remarkably consistent customer experience every time.

"I think it should give it a new life, you know, a new era," said Carmella Wallace. "This location used to be 'Bogart', which was iconic. So hopefully this would be that new era of the iconic place and home where people come and just have a good time."

Under the Wallace family's leadership and in collaboration with partners like Linear Electric, Crosstown Design Build, and Brewmaster Kam Horn, the Homewood Brewing Company is set to open in the Spring of 2024. More than a brewery, it will be a meaningful tribute and community gathering place honoring Juice WRLD's spirit and legacy.

For more information on the construction of Homewood Brewing Company, subscribe to Powering Chicago's YouTube channel and watch episode seven today.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

