Powering Chicago launches Episode Six of The Power of Better Youtube Series

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Episode six of Powering Chicago's "The Power Of Better" series launched Sunday and is available on Powering Chicago's Youtube Channel. The episode highlights Consolidated High School District 230's experience upgrading its audio-visual system due to outdated equipment causing technical difficulties during school events.

"Episode six offers a behind the scenes look into why Powering Chicago contractors are the most dependable and qualified contractors to hire for your project," Elbert Walters III, Executive Director, Powering Chicago said. "Throughout this episode you will hear about our contractors' problem solving skills, while they demonstrate how they complete projects in a professional and timely manner without clients ever having to question the quality of the end result."

Consolidated High School District 230 worked with Powering Chicago signatory electrical contractors and IBEW Local 134 electricians. Eric Stover, Audio-Visual Division Manager at Low Voltage Solutions led the project to revamp the audio-visual systems in Andrew High School, Sandburg High School, and Stagg High School. The Low Voltage Solutions team installed cutting-edge control systems for managing music and microphones. They also strategically installed speakers, subwoofers, and projectors inside the gymnasiums. Low Voltage Solutions relied on a subcontractor, Volt AV, and its President and Owner Steve Thomas, to assist in determining the optimal locations for the Marine-grade speakers, amplifiers, and wireless microphones outside to create a consistent sound experience for all visitors.

"Their general knowledge of the technologies that they're bringing to us has been phenomenal, and their response to issues along the way with the supply chain just picking out the equipment that we wanted. They've just been great to work with this whole time," said Marce Gonzalez, I.T. Service Operations Manager of Consolidated High School District 230.

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

