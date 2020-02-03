Powering Chicago Launches New Campaign Focused on Better Construction, Better Careers and Better Communities in the Chicagoland Area

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago , the voice of Chicago's unionized electrical industry, today announced the launch of a new campaign designed to underscore its industry-leading investments in the future of Chicagoland. Powering Chicago is comprised of members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of City of Chicago (ECA) .

The foundation of Powering Chicago's commitment to better construction is a continuous investment in training for its members and the use of the latest technology in electrical construction to ensure every job is completed in accordance with the highest standards in the industry. Emblematic of this commitment is an innovative apprenticeship program for future Powering Chicago electricians at the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute in Alsip, IL.

Funded exclusively by Powering Chicago members, who invest in the future of skilled labor, the state-of-the-art institute sits on 29 acres in suburban Chicago and is comprised of numerous classrooms and technical labs within the 120,000-square-foot building. The institute features a one-of-a-kind Renewable Energy Training Field complete with solar, wind and battery storage components for apprentices and journeymen and women to learn about the latest technological advancements within the industry.

"Choosing a Powering Chicago electrician or contractor means your project will be completed on time, within budget, and have the highest quality installation available in the market today," said Powering Chicago Executive Director John Donahue. "We are confident in our ability to deliver consistently better construction because the training and education our members receive is among the most rigorous in the United States."

Apprentices take part in a five-year paid program that combines 1,200 hours of classroom training with extensive on-the-job training. During the program, apprentices learn basic electrical principles, safety standards, new technology, and the latest compliance standards in line with the Chicago electrical code.

The final two years of the program are flexible, and apprentices have the opportunity to participate in seminars on specific topics that will best serve them in the field. By the conclusion of the program, each apprentice is equipped with the skills necessary to advance the industry to ever-higher standards and performance.

Powering Chicago's commitment to better careers is underscored by the advancement opportunities for apprentices who graduate from the IBEW/NECA Technical Institute. Once journeymen or journeywomen electricians, Powering Chicago's members have access to ongoing education and training, providing those motivated to own their own businesses in metro Chicago with the support necessary to do so.

Members of Powering Chicago are also provided career advancement opportunities at IIT and Daley College, where they have the option to earn an associate degree or a bachelor's degree in a related field. These programs are discounted for Powering Chicago members.

"What makes this industry thrive is that many of the employees who work for union contractors have worked their way up through the apprenticeship program so they really understand the industry from the ground level," said Richard Jamerson, president of the ECA. "This knowledge allows our contractors to deploy cutting-edge technologies to increase productivity and job safety."

Each year, Powering Chicago's members take part in more than 100 charitable activities, playing a major role in rebuilding blighted properties and giving back to the communities in which its members live and work.

"Powering Chicago takes seriously our obligation to better the communities in which we operate," said Donald Finn, IBEW Local 134 business manager and financial secretary. "A career in the unionized electrical industry provides many benefits, and our charitable activities are how we pay it forward to the communities that support our work."

Some of the organizations Powering Chicago assists throughout the year include SOS Children's Village, Rebuild Together Metro Chicago, Boy Scouts of America and Ronald McDonald Charities.

