Powering Chicago to Host an Open House Event in Celebration of 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

Powering Chicago

13 Nov, 2023, 11:50 ET

ALSIP, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBEW-NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) will celebrate the ninth annual National Apprenticeship Week Celebration from November 13-19th. National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration where employers, industry associations, labor organizations, workforce partners, government leaders, and more collaborate to host events in recognition of the accomplishments and importance of registered apprenticeship.

As part of the celebration, Powering Chicago will host an open house event on November 17-18th at IN-Tech. This event for high school students and others interested in exploring electrical construction careers will include tool vendors and will highlight the benefits of apprenticeship programs.

"Apprenticeships stand as a catalyst for economic resurgence, driving progress in racial and gender equity, constructing pathways to high-quality employment, and championing the empowerment of underserved communities," Elbert Walters III, Executive Director of Powering Chicago said. "As we celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, we not only acknowledge the critical role of apprenticeships but also commemorate their countless successes in shaping a more inclusive and robust workforce for the future."

This year's theme, "Registered Apprenticeship: Superhighway to Good Jobs," highlights the proven success of registered apprenticeship programs in providing diverse populations with accessible training and quality employment opportunities in high-demand fields. Registered apprenticeships are recognized as a key strategy for improving job quality and creating access to good-paying careers for diverse populations, including women, people of color, individuals with disabilities, youth, and young adults, while also addressing critical workforce shortages in teaching, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, cybersecurity, and other high-priority fields.

National Apprenticeship Week will also include daily themes:

  • Monday, November 13: Registered Apprenticeship for Youth
  • Tuesday, November 14: Registered Apprenticeship in New and Emerging Industries
  • Wednesday, November 15: Expanding Registered Apprenticeship to Underserved Populations
  • Thursday, November 16: Women in Registered Apprenticeship
  • Friday, November 17: Registered Apprenticeship for Veterans and Federal Employees

"Apprenticeship programs like IN-Tech are vital for developing the skilled electrical workforce needed to meet future demands," Gene Kent, Director at IBEW-NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) said. "National Apprenticeship Week highlights the promising careers available through electrical apprenticeships, which provide hands-on training for well-paying jobs with great benefits. I'm proud to be part of an industry so invested in preparing the next generation of professionals through quality apprenticeships that power our communities."

About Powering Chicago

Bringing together the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 electricians and the Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA) of Chicago and Cook County, Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership that invests in consistently better construction, better careers and better communities within the metro Chicago region. Employing the latest technology, its members are elevating industry performance through their commitment to safety, level of experience and reliability, while also investing in the future of skilled labor through an innovative apprenticeship program that is paving the way for the next generation of skilled electricians. For additional information, visit poweringchicago.com.

