Instacart Debuts Data Hub, a Clean Room Offering for Enhanced Media Performance

New tool helps brands and agencies combine their data with Instacart's first-party grocery signals to unlock deeper insights, build custom audiences for off-platform activation, and run tailored measurement

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Instacart (Nasdaq: CART) unveiled Data Hub, its new clean room solution that gives consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and their agency partners secure, privacy-safe access to Instacart's rich first-party grocery data. Data Hub lets marketers join their own data with Instacart's purchase signals to gain insights that can be used to inform strategy, plan off-platform audiences, and measure omnichannel performance.

Instacart debuts its clean room

"Retail media data is increasingly essential to enhance targeting, optimization, and measurement for omnichannel media activations," said Ali Miller, GM of Advertising at Instacart. "Brands and agencies are eager for easier access to trusted, scaled sources of purchase data. We've designed the Instacart Data Hub to provide partners with a deeper understanding of shopping behavior and a practical way to apply those insights to their marketing strategies."

Turning Grocery Insights Into Action

Data Hub gives marketers deeper visibility into key customer behaviors - including lifetime value, new to brand, and repurchase frequency - while providing access to Instacart's first-party grocery shopping data. Powered by real consumer behavior across the Instacart Marketplace, Data Hub enables advertisers to reach incremental, high-value consumers and uncover insights that inform smarter media strategies. With Data Hub, advertisers can:

Join their first-party data with Instacart's unique grocery signals in a secure, privacy-safe environment

Build custom audience segments that can be activated across channels to reach high-intent Instacart consumers

Analyze behavioral patterns, product affinities, and shopping insights across the Instacart Marketplace

Measure campaign impact with flexible attribution approaches

Data Hub has been in pilot with a select group of agencies and CPGs and will expand to additional partners throughout 2026.

"We're excited about the work Instacart is doing to promote commerce transformation and innovation in the marketing services ecosystem. Their introduction of Data Hub capabilities will further strengthen the way we plan and optimize campaigns for our clients and reflects the growing demand in our industry for privacy-safe data environments and new approaches to audience targeting and measurement strategies," said Lauren Lavin, Executive Director, NA Commerce at WPP Media.

"Shoppers now discover products everywhere: on social, in streaming, through LLMs, and across retailers. Instacart's Data Hub gives brands a level of clarity that's been missing in retail media. With deeper insight into shopping behavior across different platforms and formats, brands can finally optimize with full confidence about what really drives growth. It's a big step forward for the industry, and we're excited to partner with Instacart to make this new level of clarity and confidence a reality for our clients," said Melissa Burdick, President & Co-Founder of Pacvue.

Building on Instacart's Growing Data Suite

Data Hub extends Instacart's broader investment in tools that help brands get real value from retail media data. In 2025, Instacart launched its Consumer Insights Portal, a self-serve resource that gives brands a ground-level view of consumer behavior and how real-time shopping trends shape their performance. Data Hub complements that understanding with customizable, action-oriented analytics that help marketers transform observations into campaign activations.

Together, these tools reflect Instacart's growing role as both a retail media network and a data partner, helping brands understand performance, optimize spend, and drive value at every stage of the funnel.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

