WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra, a global leader in IT software lifecycle management and test automation, announced it has launched on the AWS KSA Region. This marks Inflectra's flagship platforms—SpiraPlan and Rapise—in the KSA Region to further support its growing local customer base.

Powering Saudi Vision 2030: Inflectra Launches on AWS KSA

The KSA Region will enable Inflectra to run workloads and securely store content in Saudi Arabia while serving end users with even lower latency. By hosting Inflectra's platforms on the local AWS KSA infrastructure, organizations in the public sector and banking can meet NCA (National Cybersecurity Authority) and SAMA compliance standards natively, ensuring that sensitive data remains within the Kingdom.

AWS Regions consist of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers' business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

"Providing our software lifecycle management and test automation tools on AWS KSA Region allows our customers an option to connect locally," said Adam Sandman, CEO, Inflectra. "The AWS KSA Region gives us greater choice for running our applications and serving end users from AWS data centers located in Saudi Arabia."

Key Benefits for the Saudi Market

Localized AI via Amazon Bedrock: Leveraging its AWS Generative AI Competency, Inflectra is bringing agentic AI to the Middle East, allowing teams to automate testing using AI that understands local context while keeping data private.





Support for National Strategic Initiatives: Inflectra provides a unified platform for governance and oversight for KSA's unprecedented scale of projects, ensuring software quality keeps pace with physical construction.





Streamlined Procurement: Saudi organizations can now acquire Inflectra tools via the AWS Marketplace, allowing for simplified procurement through local Saudi Riyal (SAR) billing.

About Inflectra

Inflectra offers a suite of market-leading solutions for software development, testing, and project management. Its flagship products, SpiraPlan and Rapise, help organizations manage the entire software lifecycle with ease, ensuring quality and compliance in even the most complex environments.

Contact

Kendra Stansel, Marketing Manager

13015760832

[email protected]

SOURCE Inflectra Corporation