Powering The Nation - Hydrogen Fuel Cells - The Clean Transportation Alternative To Air On Discovery, Science Channel And MotorTrend TV

This program looks at the science, learnings and the movement now bringing together states, legislators, automobile manufacturers, and energy companies producing hydrogen that is easily available at hydrogen fueling stations. Many recognize the value of hydrogen fuel technology to be a real alternative.

With the new administration in office, there is a renewed focus on the environment - with that brings the ingenuity and science with many organizations banding together to recognize the value of hydrogen fuel technology as an alternative to not only power vehicles, vans, small and Class-8 highway trucks but also the possibility of being the energy source for buildings, communities, homes and even cities.

"We believe hydrogen fuel cell technology is one way the transportation sector can offer drivers a zero-emission vehicle that meets their needs," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing. "Our portfolio approach, including hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles, helps us put more people in cleaner vehicles across North America and have the greatest near-term impact on total carbon emissions."

Viewers will have the opportunity to see it on the following broadcasts. Check local listings:

Science Channel: Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. EDT MotorTrend TV: Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. EDT Discovery: Saturday, March 27 at 8 a.m. EDT

"Powering the Nation - Hydrogen Fuel Cells - the Clean Transportation Alternative" will take the viewer inside the hydrogen fuel cell technology research centers, on the road with the vehicles and provide a closer look at the operations now underway at the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach in California.

"Powering the Nation - Hydrogen Fuel Cells - the Clean Transportation Alternative" is produced by Bader Media Group for Discovery. Mike Leventhal is executive producer for Bader. Hilary Lane served as producer/writer. Toyota funded the production.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that is scheduled to begin production in 2021.

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle currently on sale in California. The new Mirai has an EPA-estimated range of up to 402 miles (Mirai XLE grade) and is one part of an electrification strategy that also includes Toyota's current and future hybrids and upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com .

Media Contact:

Paul Hogard

Toyota Product Communications

469-292-6791

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America