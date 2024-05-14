Powering Tomorrow: LAND Partners with Bloom to Supply U.S.-Made Electric Battery Solutions

Midwest Collaboration Spurs Efficiency, Growth and Innovation across Micromobility Industry

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAND, a Cleveland-based electric mobility and battery manufacturer, announces it is joining forces with Bloom, a Detroit-based aggregated and standardized marketplace offering operations-as-a-service for the Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) industry.

The strategic partnership builds upon LAND's vision: change mobile energy through e-mobility and swappable batteries. With 20 global patents, LAND's compact and connected CORE battery platform moves two-wheel and four-wheel LEVs as well as boats and RVs and provides a portable power grid.

As part of the new collaboration, LAND will be one of Bloom's preferred electric battery suppliers, which will allow Bloom's manufacturing partners the ability to integrate LAND's latest battery technology into their e-motos. In addition, LAND will join Bloom's network of domestic and international partners that are on a mission to 'future-proof' the e-mobility industry through collaboration, shared resources and vertical integration, ensuring transportation is economically resilient and environmentally responsible.

"LAND has built an intelligent, portable electric battery platform to power other companies," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "This partnership comes at an ideal time as the U.S. and the industry seek swappable, standardized solutions for electric vehicles."

Bloom is committed to building a robust ecosystem of U.S.-based suppliers, with the goal of establishing a healthy domestic supply chain leading to efficiency among electric mobility manufacturers and greater access to clean tech.

"The CORE battery allows companies to get to market faster by leveraging the battery expertise of LAND," Bloom Co-Founder Justin Kosmides says. "LAND is an excellent addition to the ecosystem we are building, which will allow new brands to grow in a much more efficient way. Economies of scale and shared resources and are critical elements that mature markets depend on and this partnership is a great step in that direction."

With this relationship, LAND and Bloom expect industry partners to experience multiple benefits, including lower production costs and operating in a resilient market.

For more information, visit LandMoto.io .

About LAND

Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

About Bloom

Founded in 2023 by Chris Nolte and Justin Kosmides in Detroit, Michigan, Bloom was launched by Chris Nolte and Justin Kosmides in response to the accelerated maturation of e-mobility. Acknowledging the potential of light electric vehicles to take a leading role in transforming transportation, infrastructure and the planet by following the global call to decrease transportation emissions, Bloom is collaborating with brands, suppliers and local governments to ensure that the future of transportation is economically resilient and environmentally responsible. Bloom provides operations-as-service for the electric mobility industry, providing new standards and capacities for domestic manufacturing, assembly, delivery, and servicing. Bloom has facilitated a network of partner providers across the industry to aggregate shared services and build economies of scale so brands of any size can leverage for operational efficiencies and better unit economies. By working towards a more cohesive and interconnected industrial ecosystem, Bloom is committed to exploring the full potential of electric mobility, optimizing their places within our daily lives.

