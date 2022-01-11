PowerPay and CEO Warrior announce partnership to provide financing to home improvement contractors Tweet this

"We see a lot of synergies between our companies. CEO Warrior is client-centric and laser focused on helping their clients grow. PowerPay has that same focus using creative and seamless consumer financing to help our home improvement clients grow," says Mike Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay.

CEO Warrior founder Doug Kaplan says: "CEO Warrior is excited to be partnering with PowerPay as a preferred vendor for home improvement financing. We feel that our members have the opportunity to greatly benefit from their superior consumer financing products."

About PowerPay

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless home consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed over $1 Billion in home improvement loans since its inception. For more information about PowerPay, visit www.getpowerpay.com

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. By performing a meticulous business audit, CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to address, eliminate, enhance or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit ceowarrior.com.

Contacts:

Arina Zhukova

800-397-4485

[email protected]

SOURCE PowerPay