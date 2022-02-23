PowerPay and Leap announce integration partnership to provide financing to home improvement contractors

Adding PowerPay to the Leap interface reduces the time from the application to completed loan by 30% Tweet this

Home improvement contractors that use the Leap software will now be able to submit loan applications through the Leap platform directly to PowerPay, streamlining the financing process for Leap and PowerPay customers.

David Haas, co-founder of PowerPay: "It's a tremendous opportunity for us to partner with Leap because we share many of the same great clients across the U.S. who have been asking for this integration. Adding PowerPay to the Leap interface reduces the time from the application to completed loan by 30% - now faster than our competition."

"Now more than ever, homeowners expect their contractors to offer a simplified, streamlined sales process," says Patrick Fingles , CEO of Leap . "By partnering with PowerPay, we're able to offer our customers a robust, best-in-class financing option that provides them with yet another way to exceed homeowner expectations and simplify the home contracting process."

About PowerPay

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless home consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed over $1 Billion in home improvement loans since its inception. www.getpowerpay.com

About Leap

Leap is a subscription-based software that home service contractors use to digitize their business, including digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing, and more. Integrating with top home improvement software, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down your sales process and brings together everything in one place. Learn more at www.leaptodigital.com .

Contacts:

Arina Zhukova

800-397-4485

[email protected]

SOURCE PowerPay