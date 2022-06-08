PowerPay Announces Hiring of Chris Klemick to Lead Healthcare Division and Drive Growth in Elective Healthcare Lending Tweet this

Based in Philadelphia, Chris will be responsible for growing PowerPay's healthcare brand across the U.S. His employment comes at a critical time, as PowerPay recently entered the patient financing marketplace with no merchant fee and promotional programs in audiology, dentistry, cosmetics, medical spa, fertility, and veterinary.

Michael Petrakis, CEO of PowerPay: "We are excited to have Chris join PowerPay. He has tremendous experience in the elective healthcare vertical and brings a wide network of partners, affiliates, and merchant opportunities to us. Chris is the right person to help us deliver our disruptive no fee and promotional lending programs to an industry in need of change."

About PowerPay

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed over $1 billion in loans since its inception. www.getpowerpay.com.

PowerPay's healthcare financing enables medical professionals to offer their patients loans of up to $60,000 with rates from 1.99% and terms from 3 months to 6 years. The company's proprietary loan origination technology platform simplifies financing for both patients and medical professionals and merchants.

Contacts:

Arina Zhukova

800-397-4485

[email protected]

SOURCE PowerPay