PowerPay Launches Financing for Residential Solar and Clean Energy Projects

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPay, a financial technology company that provides consumer lending for home improvements and elective healthcare, is announcing the launch of a solar financing program aimed at making clean energy affordable for more homeowners.

The demand for sustainable energy sources continues to grow at a rapid pace. These projects have high upfront material and labor costs. PowerPay financing products allow consumers to transform these large purchases into small monthly payments. Financing can be applied to the entire project including solar panels, batteries, generators, roofing and all installation costs. The program offers 20 and 25-year loans with rates starting at 2.99% and a $100,000 loan maximum. PowerPay's solar financing program will allow homeowners to reduce their electricity bills and increase the value of their homes while protecting the environment.