PowerPay Launches Healthcare Financing For Medical Professionals

"We've been searching for a patient-centric financing tool that offers low rates to the patient without any merchant discounts or fees so the practice receives our full payment. PowerPay delivers with an efficient and easy-to-use program", states Dr. Steven E. Copit of Mangat Copit plastic surgery, based in Avon, Colorado.

David Haas, Co-Founder, and COO of PowerPay: "We're excited to enter the patient financing vertical because we see an enormous opportunity to disrupt the traditional high merchant fee model currently offered by big banks. Offering longer terms with lower rates and no merchant fees eliminates friction in the model and is a win-win for doctors and patients".

Launched in 2020, PowerPay is a financial technology company providing seamless consumer financing solutions to over 7,000 contractors and merchants. The company helps merchants to grow their businesses with a simple point of sale financing platform converting large purchases into affordable monthly payments. PowerPay has processed $1 billion in loans since its inception. www.getpowerpay.com

