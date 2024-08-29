PowerSecure announces 100% Renewable Fuel Initiative for Durham campus microgrid

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a leading provider of innovative energy solutions and subsidiary of Southern Company, is proud to announce that its Durham campus microgrid will begin a 100% Renewable Fuel Initiative starting this month. This significant step aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"PowerSecure continues to bring new innovation to our customers with a commitment to a clean energy future," said PowerSecure CEO Chris Cummiskey. "The use of renewable fuels is a forward-thinking solution with sustainability benefits, including the displacement of carbon emissions. The deployment of renewable fuel at our Durham campus microgrid represents a major milestone for PowerSecure and the energy users and producers we serve."

Under the 100% Renewable Fuel Initiative, the first step for the Durham site microgrid is to begin using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as its renewable fuel in the PowerBlock generator that is part of the hybrid microgrid.

HVO is a type of renewable fuel made from vegetable oils or renewable raw materials. Unlike traditional biodiesel, which is produced through a process called transesterification, HVO is created using a process called hydrotreatment. This involves treating the oils with hydrogen at high temperatures and pressures, resulting in a high-quality fuel that is very similar to conventional diesel in terms of performance and chemical structure. HVO is chemically identical to fossil diesel, allowing for a seamless substitution without requiring any blending, making it the cornerstone of this initiative.

The energy sector is rapidly evolving, driven by customer preferences, technological advancements and environmental initiatives. PowerSecure's "all of the above" energy strategy positions PowerSecure to provide continued value to its customers and communities in this dynamic landscape. Powering the Durham microgrid with 100% HVO is a critical component of this strategy, reflecting PowerSecure's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, stands at the forefront of the distributed energy infrastructure sector in the United States. With a rich history spanning two decades, PowerSecure's dedicated team of professionals has successfully developed, installed, managed and serviced over 2 gigawatts of microgrid capacity. This achievement underscores PowerSecure's commitment to advancing energy solutions that are both efficient and sustainable, having implemented energy efficiency upgrades valued at more than $900 million. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

