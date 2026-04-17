PowerSecure to deliver advanced energy storage and solar for PRECorp, strengthening rural grid resiliency

DURHAM, N.C., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company and a leading provider of resilient, innovative energy solutions, is collaborating with Powder River Energy Corporation (PRECorp) and the NRTC to advance a utility‑scale battery energy storage and solar generation project in Moorcroft, Wyo.

This project is designed to help PRECorp address grid‑level peak demand challenges driven by industrial growth and rural load expansion, while reducing annual power costs for its members and strengthening system reliability through added backup capacity. The system is also expected to help PRECorp reduce annual wholesale power costs by up to $1 million, while delivering critical backup power capacity during outages and extreme conditions.

"This project is about delivering real value for PRECorp's members," said Jim Smith, president of PowerSecure. "By combining battery storage and solar generation, we're helping the cooperative manage peak demand, strengthen reliability and control costs while helping to ensure the system is ready to support future growth."

The integrated solution will include a 5 MW battery energy storage system with a total energy capacity of 21.6 MWh and 1.25 MWdc of ground‑mount solar generation, providing greater operational flexibility and supporting improved peak demand management.

"Our value to our members, has always been, we have to be a trusted energy partner," said PRECorp CEO Brian Mills. "This entire project is loaded with technology and experience that will equip that very value point that the members have of our cooperative."

Designed to meet the challenges of rising energy demand, the project underscores PowerSecure's ability to deliver resilient, future‑ready energy solutions for rural utilities. The project is expected to take approximately two years, with the system targeted to be operational in 2027.

PowerSecure's commitment to excellence and deep expertise in distributed energy infrastructure position the company to help enhance grid resiliency for PRECorp and the community it serves. By deploying advanced storage and solar technologies, the project will help strengthen system reliability, support long-term affordability and ensure the cooperative is prepared to meet future energy demands with confidence.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a subsidiary of Southern Company, stands at the forefront of the distributed energy infrastructure sector in the United States. With a rich history spanning more than two decades, PowerSecure's dedicated team of professionals has successfully developed, installed, managed and serviced over 2 gigawatts of microgrid capacity. This achievement underscores PowerSecure's commitment to advancing energy solutions that are both efficient and sustainable, having implemented energy efficiency upgrades valued at more than $900 million. To learn more, visit www.powersecure.com.

About Powder River Energy Corporation

Powder River Energy (PRECorp) is a member-owned electrical distribution cooperative serving rural northeast Wyoming. PRECorp is always striving for A-plus member service, great rates, and being a trusted energy partner. PRECorp distributes 1.8 billion kilowatt hours of power to coal mines, oil fields, gas wells and thousands of residential members across more than 15,000 square miles of territory. PRECorp has returned more than $152 million in capital credits to its consumer-members since its founding in 1945.

About NRTC

We are Member Driven and Technology Focused. NRTC provides solutions that help our 1,500 electric and telephone members bring all of the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America. NRTC's Broadband, Smart Grid, Managed Services and Mobile solutions are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural utilities, their communities and their customers. We help our members build, operate and maximize their critical networks by aggregating their individual buying power to negotiate national contracts and helping them integrate technology solutions with existing infrastructure.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE PowerSecure