PowerVolt Acquires PREM Magnetics Line of Standard Power Transformers

ADDISON, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerVolt, a leading supplier of power transformers and linear DC power supplies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PREM Magnetics Standard Power Transformers. The acquisition includes product series SLP, SPW, SPWC, CSLP, SPHV and SPHE.

"PowerVolt's acquisition of PREM's Magnetics Standard Power Transformers is a strategic fit for our continued growth and global expansion" says Brij Sharma, CEO at PowerVolt, Inc.

PowerVolt will continue to deliver on our mission to be the highest quality and most cost-effective supplier to our customers. We will leverage our global supply chain to ensure reliable supply of quality products at the best possible prices to our customers. Operations will continue in Addison, Illinois with multiple manufacturing nodes.

Contact Information Regarding Press Release:

PowerVolt, Inc.

300 W. Factory Rd.

Addison, IL 60101 USA

T: +1(630)-628-9999

F: +1(630)628-9922

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.powervolt.com

About PowerVolt Group:

PowerVolt Group consists of PowerVolt, Wabash Transformer and Ensign Corporation. We manufacturer Power Transformers and Linear DC Power Supplies. We are proud to say that we manufacture standard (off-the-shelf) and custom transformers and power supplies. Founded in 1973 PowerVolt grew steadily, quickly acquiring a strong reputation for its' high standards of quality and reliable products.



About PREM:

Prem Magnetics specializes in crafting power transformers, coils and inductors for applications ranging from HVAC to emergency lighting. Prem Magnetics manufactures magnetic transformers including single phase linear power transformers, instrument-current transformers, switchmode transformers and more.

Media Contact:

AJAY SHARMA

[email protected]

300 W. Factory Road

Addison, IL 60101-5004

T:630-628-9999

F:630-628-9922

SOURCE PowerVolt, Inc.