PowMr Launches Revolutionary POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 Off-Grid Inverters, Setting New Standards in Off-Grid Solution

26 Feb, 2024

BERLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PowMr, a leading provider of innovative renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 off-grid inverters. Engineered to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking reliable and affordable energy independence, these state-of-the-art inverters are set to redefine off-grid power solutions worldwide.

POW-SunSmart 8KL3 Product Image
Designed for three-phase systems, the POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 inverters deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency, catering to most residential applications. With advanced features and robust construction, they offer a seamless transition to off-grid living, ensuring uninterrupted power supply even in the most demanding environments.

PowMr's POW-SunSmart series emerges as a frontrunner in the industry, looking up to established brands like DEYE inverter with its unparalleled functionality. Through the utilization of state-of-the-art technology and unwavering engineering prowess, PowMr remains steadfast in its mission to democratize renewable energy solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce the POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 off-grid inverters to the market," said Tony, CEO of PowMr. "These products represent a significant milestone in our mission to empower individuals and communities with sustainable energy solutions. With their exceptional performance and affordability, we aim to revolutionize off-grid living and inspire a greener future for all."

The POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 inverters have quickly gained popularity among users across the Europe and other high-voltage areas. Customers praise their reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making them a preferred choice for off-grid installations of all sizes.

Key Features of POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 Off-Grid Inverters:

  • Up to 800V PV input voltage, ideal for high power.
  • Exclusive Li-ion battery BMS dual activation.
  • Advanced MPPT technology with up to 99.9% efficiency.
  • Wall-mounted installation saves home space.
  • Time-slot function to save cost with peak-valley tariffs

For more information about the POW-SunSmart 8KL3 and 12KL3 off-grid inverters, visit https://powmr.com/.

About PowMr:

PowMr is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, specializing in solar inverters, charge controllers, and energy storage systems. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability, PowMr empowers individuals and communities worldwide to harness the power of renewable energy for a sustainable future.

