PPG Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Investors Of PPG Industries, Inc. - PPG

On April 19, 2018, PPG disclosed that "the company received a report through its internal reporting system concerning potential violations of PPG's accounting policies and procedures regarding the failure to accrue certain specified expenses in the first quarter." PPG further disclosed that "[t]he Audit Committee of the company's Board of Directors is overseeing an investigation of the matters set forth in the report, with the assistance of outside counsel."

On this news, PPG's stock fell $3.55, or over 3%, from its previous closing price to close at $109.64 on April 19, 2018.

On May 10, 2018, during aftermarket hours, PPG revealed that "the investigation to date has [] identified improper reclassifications of gains from income from discontinued operations to income from continuing operations" for the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2017. PPG revealed that "[t]he investigation has found evidence that the improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of the Company's former vice president and controller." PPG further disclosed that "the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and the related report of PwC, and for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in 2017, should no longer be relied upon." PPG reported these matters to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On this news, PPG's stock fell sharply during intraday trading on May 11, 2018.

