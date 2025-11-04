PPHE Hotel Group Implements Oracle OPERA Cloud to Improve Operations and Drive Innovation

Leading property management system enables international hospitality real estate group to standardize its technology stack to improve operational performance and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International hospitality and real estate company, PPHE Hotel Group, has chosen the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform as its global property management system (PMS). By implementing the PMS across 18 properties with 5,200 rooms in the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy, PPHE can standardize its business processes, optimize operational performance, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

"At PPHE, we strive for excellence, and OPERA Cloud is helping us raise the bar even higher," said Jawad Sabir, senior vice president of technology and business solutions, PPHE Hotel Group. "Having expanded mobile access to include data and tools spanning housekeeping and room cleaning priorities to loyalty rewards will help empower our associates to move seamlessly across the property and focus on activities that deliver the most value to our guests."

A long-standing Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5 user, PPHE Hotel Group is migrating to OPERA Cloud PMS to eliminate the need for on-premises hardware, significantly reducing IT overhead and ensuring ongoing, secure innovation with regular application updates. The platform's all-in-one dashboards and mobile accessibility enable staff to minimize manual tasks and focus on delivering personalized experiences that exceed guest expectations.

Furthering the value of the OPERA Cloud product, PPHE is able to integrate its existing IT systems via open-source REST API's, to manage sales, reservations, loyalty, and front desk operations all from one platform. Leveraging the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) PPHE will also have unprecedented access to new capabilities to quickly deliver innovations and customize its operations from more than 1,000 pre-integrated business and customer services.

"PPHE is dedicated to delivering a differentiated and unique experience to its guests that can only be achieved with a modern, secure platform," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Commercial Cloud Applications. "With OPERA Cloud, PPHE will have the agility to continually innovate, and provide its staff at every level with the data and tools needed to exceed expectations during every stay, across every property."

PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises hospitality real estate. Its portfolio includes full-service upscale, upper upscale and lifestyle hotels in major gateway cities and regional centres, as well as hotel, resort and campsite properties in select resort destinations. The Group's strategy is to grow its portfolio of core upper upscale city centre hotels, leisure and outdoor hospitality and hospitality management platform.

PPHE Hotel Group benefits from having an exclusive and perpetual licence from the Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, to develop and operate Park Plaza® branded hotels and resorts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, PPHE Hotel Group wholly owns, and operates under, the art'otel® brand and its Croatian subsidiary owns, and operates under, the Arena Hotels & Apartments® and Arena Campsites® brands.

PPHE Hotel Group is a Guernsey registered company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange. PPHE Hotel Group also holds a controlling ownership interest in Arena Hospitality Group ('AHG'), whose shares are listed on the Prime market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

