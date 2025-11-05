PPL Corporation reports third-quarter 2025 results; narrows earnings forecast and reaffirms growth targets

Announces 2025 third-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.43.

Achieves 2025 third-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.48 versus $0.42 in 2024.

Narrows 2025 ongoing earnings forecast range to $1.78 to $1.84 per share, maintaining a midpoint of $1.81 per share.

Reaffirms 6% to 8% annual EPS and dividend growth targets through at least 2028; expects to achieve EPS growth in the top half of targeted growth range.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced third-quarter 2025 reported earnings (GAAP) of $318 million, or $0.43 per share, compared with third-quarter 2024 reported earnings of $214 million, or $0.29 per share.

PPL reported earnings of $915 million, or $1.23 per share, for the first nine months of 2025, compared with the reported earnings of $711 million, or $0.96 per share, for the first nine months of 2024.

Adjusting for special items, third-quarter 2025 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $355 million, or $0.48 per share, compared with $310 million, or $0.42 per share, a year ago.

Earnings from ongoing operations for the first nine months of 2025 were $1.04 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared with $994 million, or $1.34 per share, for the first nine months of 2024.

"Supported by a strong third quarter, disciplined execution, robust capital investment and ongoing operational efficiencies, we remain firmly on track to achieve at least the midpoint of our 2025 earnings forecast," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "Our strategy to create the utilities of the future continues to deliver tangible results for our customers and shareowners. Across PPL, we continue to prioritize affordability as we invest in the infrastructure needed to power economic development, including data centers, and secure a more reliable, resilient energy future."

Based on the company's financial performance year-to-date, PPL today narrowed its earnings forecast range to $1.78 to $1.84 per share from $1.75 to $1.87 per share. The midpoint remains $1.81 per share.

The company also reaffirmed its projection of 6% to 8% annual earnings per share (EPS) and dividend growth through at least 2028, with EPS growth expected to be in the top half of the targeted range. The company's projected growth is based off its 2025 forecast midpoint of $1.81 per share.

PPL also highlighted several key regulatory milestones, including a recent Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) decision last month approving additional generation resources for PPL's subsidiaries in Kentucky. The Oct. 28 KPSC ruling granted Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to build two new 645-megawatt natural gas combined-cycle units, with the first available in 2030 and the second in 2031, and additional environmental controls at the Ghent 2 power plant. The two new combined-cycle gas plants are in addition to a similar unit currently under construction at the Mill Creek generating station.

"The decision in our Kentucky CPCN proceeding highlights our collaborative approach with all stakeholders in the Commonwealth to secure balanced outcomes for our customers and our shareowners," said Sorgi. "It balances the urgency of building new generation to reliably support existing and future customers with the importance of maintaining affordability for those we serve."

PPL's Kentucky subsidiaries also recently entered into a stipulation agreement with most stakeholders in its latest base rate case proceeding. Hearings on that proceeding began the week of Nov. 3, and a decision by the KPSC is expected by year-end.

Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share

amounts) 3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Reported earnings $ 318

$ 214

49 %

$ 915

$ 711

29 % Reported earnings per share $ 0.43

$ 0.29

48 %

$ 1.23

$ 0.96

28 %

























3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 355

$ 310

15 %

$ 1,039

$ 994

5 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.48

$ 0.42

14 %

$ 1.40

$ 1.34

4 %

Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings by Segment



3rd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2025

2024

2025

2024 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.72

$ 0.66 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.21

0.19

0.65

0.60 Rhode Island Regulated 0.04

0.02

0.11

0.12 Corporate and Other (0.07)

(0.15)

(0.25)

(0.42) Total $ 0.43

$ 0.29

$ 1.23

$ 0.96

















3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2025

2024

2025

2024 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01) Pennsylvania Regulated —

—

—

(0.02) Rhode Island Regulated (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.05)

(0.07) Corporate and Other (0.03)

(0.10)

(0.10)

(0.28) Total $ (0.05)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.38)

















3rd Quarter

Year to Date

2025

2024

2025

2024 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.26

$ 0.24

$ 0.74

$ 0.67 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.21

0.19

0.65

0.62 Rhode Island Regulated 0.05

0.04

0.16

0.19 Corporate and Other (0.04)

(0.05)

(0.15)

(0.14) Total $ 0.48

$ 0.42

$ 1.40

$ 1.34

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the third quarter of 2025 included net special-item after-tax charges of $37 million, or $0.05 per share, primarily attributable to PPL's IT transformation and integration-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2024 included net special-item after-tax charges of $96 million, or $0.13 per share, primarily attributable to integration-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2025 included net special-item after-tax charges of $124 million, or $0.17 per share, primarily attributable to PPL's IT transformation and integration-related expenses and adjustments associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2024 included net special-item after-tax charges of $283 million, or $0.38 per share, primarily attributable to integration-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher sales volumes, largely due to weather, higher earnings from additional capital investments and lower operating costs, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2025 increased by $0.06 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2025 increased by $0.07 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher sales volumes, largely due to weather, lower operating costs and higher earnings from additional capital investments.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher transmission revenue from additional capital investments, higher distribution regulatory rider recovery and other factors, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2025 increased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2025 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher transmission revenue from additional capital investments, higher distribution regulatory rider recovery and higher sales volumes, partially offset by other factors.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower operating costs, partially offset by other factors.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2025 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2025 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher operating costs and other factors, partially offset by higher distribution revenue from capital investments.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.08 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included factors that were not individually significant.

Reported earnings in the first nine months of 2025 increased by $0.17 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first nine months of 2025 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense, partially offset by other factors.

2025 Earnings Forecast

PPL narrowed its 2025 earnings from ongoing operations forecast range to $1.78 to $1.84 per share from a prior forecast range of $1.75 to $1.87 per share. The midpoint remains $1.81 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,102

$ 306 Accounts receivable 1,103

1,037 Unbilled revenues 355

485 Fuel, materials and supplies 517

511 Regulatory assets 312

320 Other current assets 243

221 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 41,776

40,391 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 10,182

9,682 Regulated utility plant, net 31,594

30,709 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 81

79 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 35

29 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 46

50 Construction work in progress 3,513

2,390 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 35,153

33,149 Noncurrent regulatory assets 2,058

2,060 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,559

2,561 Other noncurrent assets 537

419 Total Assets $ 43,939

$ 41,069







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 595

$ 303 Long-term debt due within one year 1,455

551 Accounts payable 1,188

1,196 Other current liabilities 1,453

1,283 Long-term debt 16,936

15,952 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,684

3,467 Accrued pension obligations 284

317 Asset retirement obligations 141

136 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,322

3,335 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 468

452 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,364

12,354 Treasury stock (901)

(928) Earnings reinvested 3,143

2,835 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (193)

(184) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 43,939

$ 41,069





(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Revenues $ 2,239

$ 2,066

$ 6,768

$ 6,251















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 231

207

657

597 Energy purchases 422

338

1,369

1,133 Other operation and maintenance 586

681

1,798

1,930 Depreciation 331

322

977

957 Taxes, other than income 100

90

314

271 Total Operating Expenses 1,670

1,638

5,115

4,888















Operating Income 569

428

1,653

1,363















Other Income (Expense) - net 39

32

90

86















Interest Expense 210

188

599

549















Income Before Income Taxes 398

272

1,144

900















Income Taxes 80

58

229

189















Net Income $ 318

$ 214

$ 915

$ 711















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Net Income Available to PPL Common Shareowners













Basic $ 0.43

$ 0.29

$ 1.24

$ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.29

$ 1.23

$ 0.96















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 739,525

737,773

739,167

737,678 Diluted 744,290

739,965

742,747

739,450

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 915

$ 711 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 977

957 Amortization 73

61 Defined benefit plans - income (44)

(52) Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 177

147 Other (3)

13 Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable (72)

259 Accounts payable (159)

(236) Unbilled revenues 130

109 Fuel, materials and supplies 3

(9) Prepayments (9)

(75) Taxes payable 29

(8) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net 73

(54) Accrued interest 80

104 Other (31)

(78) Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (9)

(10) Other (49)

(10) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,081

1,829







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (2,868)

(1,945) Other investing activities 8

1 Net cash used in investing activities (2,860)

(1,944)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,895

1,894 Payment of common stock dividends (593)

(557) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt 292

(992) Other financing activities (35)

(29) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,559

316







Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 780

201 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 339

382 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,119

$ 583







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at September 30, $ 486

$ 281

Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered(2) 9,453

9,468

(0.2) %

28,023

27,682

1.2 %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 8,231

8,084

1.8 %

23,077

22,696

1.7 % Wholesale(3) 260

186

39.8 %

967

483

100.2 % Total 8,491

8,270

2.7 %

24,044

23,179

3.7 %























Total 17,944

17,738

1.2 %

52,067

50,861

2.4 %





(1) Excludes the Rhode Island Regulated segment electricity sales as revenues are decoupled from volumes delivered. (2) Three months ended September 30, 2025 includes a reversal for estimated volumes for industrial customers that were not billed during the three months ended June 30, 2025 period. (3) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



3rd Quarter 2025 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 185

$ 159

$ 27

$ (53)

$ 318 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration, net of tax of $0, $4(2) —

—

(1)

(14)

(15) IT transformation, net of tax of $2, $0, $0, $3(3) (5)

(1)

(1)

(5)

(12) Office relocation and related costs, net of tax of $1(4) (1)

—

—

—

(1) Customer system integration impacts, net of tax of $2(5) —

—

(9)

—

(9) Total Special Items (6)

(1)

(11)

(19)

(37) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 191

$ 160

$ 38

$ (34)

$ 355









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.25

$ 0.21

$ 0.04

$ (0.07)

$ 0.43 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(2) —

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02) IT transformation(3) (0.01)

—

—

(0.01)

(0.02) Customer system integration impacts(5) —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.01)

—

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.05) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.26

$ 0.21

$ 0.05

$ (0.04)

$ 0.48





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (3) Costs associated with PPL's restructuring and rebuilding of its IT infrastructure, organization and systems. (4) Certain costs related to the relocation of corporate offices. (5) Certain collection process costs incurred due to the timing and implementation of the customer system integration.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date September 30, 2025 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 534

$ 482

$ 80

$ (181)

$ 915 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($1)(2) —

—

—

3

3 Acquisition integration, net of tax of ($2), $11(3) —

—

6

(41)

(35) IT transformation, net of tax of $4, $0, $1, $8(4) (11)

(1)

(5)

(31)

(48) Energy efficiency programs settlement, net of tax of $2(5) —

—

(6)

—

(6) Office relocation and related costs, net of tax of $1, $1(6) (3)

(2)

—

—

(5) Post TSA adjustments, net of tax of $7(7) —

—

(24)

—

(24) Customer system integration impacts, net of tax of $2(8) —

—

(9)

—

(9) Total Special Items (14)

(3)

(38)

(69)

(124) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 548

$ 485

$ 118

$ (112)

$ 1,039









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 0.11

$ (0.25)

$ 1.23 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(3) —

—

0.01

(0.06)

(0.05) IT transformation(4) (0.02)

—

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.07) Energy efficiency programs settlement(5) —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Post TSA adjustments(7) —

—

(0.03)

—

(0.03) Customer system integration impacts(8) —

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.02)

—

(0.05)

(0.10)

(0.17) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.74

$ 0.65

$ 0.16

$ (0.15)

$ 1.40





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses and received insurance reimbursement related to litigation associated with its former affiliate, Talen Montana, LLC and certain affiliated entities. (3) Rhode Island Regulated primarily includes a final transition services settlement agreement. Corporate and Other primarily includes integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Costs associated with PPL's restructuring and rebuilding of its IT infrastructure, organization and systems. (5) Costs associated with a settlement agreement regarding energy efficiency programs prior to PPL's acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (6) Certain costs related to the relocation of corporate offices. (7) Adjustments related to account reconciliations and process alignment subsequent to the end of the transition services agreement associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (8) Certain collection process costs incurred due to the timing and implementation of the customer system integration.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















3rd Quarter 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 169

$ 142

$ 14

$ (111)

$ 214 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1(2) —

—

—

(2)

(2) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1(3) —

—

—

(2)

(2) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $3, $19(4) —

—

(18)

(71)

(89) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $0(5) 1

—

—

—

1 ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment, net of tax of $2(6) (4)

—

—

—

(4) Total Special Items (3)

—

(18)

(75)

(96) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 172

$ 142

$ 32

$ (36)

$ 310









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.23

$ 0.19

$ 0.02

$ (0.15)

$ 0.29 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(4) —

—

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.12) ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment(6) (0.01)

—

—

—

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.01)

—

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.13) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.24

$ 0.19

$ 0.04

$ (0.05)

$ 0.42





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses related to litigation associated with its former affiliate. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (6) Prior period impact of an adjustment related to the Environmental Cost Recovery mechanism revenues.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date September 30, 2024 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 493

$ 441

$ 90

$ (313)

$ 711 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1(2) —

—

—

(2)

(2) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $2, $2(3) (1)

(4)

—

(6)

(11) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $12, $55(4) —

—

(48)

(206)

(254) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $5(5) —

(13)

—

—

(13) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $0(6) 1

—

—

—

1 ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment, net of tax of $2(7) (4)

—

—

—

(4) Total Special Items (4)

(17)

(48)

(214)

(283) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 497

$ 458

$ 138

$ (99)

$ 994









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.66

$ 0.60

$ 0.12

$ (0.42)

$ 0.96 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Strategic corporate initiatives(3) —

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Acquisition integration(4) —

—

(0.07)

(0.27)

(0.34) PPL Electric billing issue(5) —

(0.02)

—

—

(0.02) ECR beneficial reuse transition adjustment(7) (0.01)

—

—

—

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(0.28)

(0.38) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.67

$ 0.62

$ 0.19

$ (0.14)

$ 1.34





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) PPL incurred legal expenses related to litigation associated with its former affiliate. (3) Represents costs primarily related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (4) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Certain expenses related to billing issues. (6) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (7) Prior period impact of an adjustment related to the Environmental Cost Recovery mechanism revenues.

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-Tax (Unaudited)









(per share - diluted)























2025 Forecast Range

Midpoint

High

Low Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.64

$ 1.67

$ 1.61 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)









Acquisition integration(2) (0.05)

(0.05)

(0.05) IT transformation(3) (0.07)

(0.07)

(0.07) Energy efficiency programs settlement(4) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Post TSA adjustments(5) (0.03)

(0.03)

(0.03) Customer system integration impacts(6) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Total Special Items (0.17)

(0.17)

(0.17) Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.81

$ 1.84

$ 1.78





(1) Reflects only special items recorded through September 30, 2025. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. (2) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (3) Costs associated with PPL's restructuring and rebuilding of its IT infrastructure, organization and systems. (4) Costs associated with a settlement agreement regarding energy efficiency programs prior to PPL's acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (5) Adjustments related to account reconciliations and process alignment subsequent to the end of the transition services agreement associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (6) Certain collection process costs incurred due to the timing and implementation of the customer system integration.

