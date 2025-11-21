PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan 2, 2026

News provided by

PPL Services Corporation

Nov 21, 2025, 07:30 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, of $0.2725 per share, payable Jan. 2, 2026 to shareowners of record as of Dec.10, 2025.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com 

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

SOURCE PPL Services Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. announces pricing of $1 billion of 3.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. announces pricing of $1 billion of 3.000% Exchangeable Senior Notes

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. ("PPL Capital Funding"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), announced today the pricing of $1...
PPL Capital Funding, Inc. announces proposed private placement of $1 billion of Exchangeable Senior Notes

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. announces proposed private placement of $1 billion of Exchangeable Senior Notes

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. ("PPL Capital Funding"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), announced today that it intends to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Gas

Gas

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics