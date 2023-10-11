PPL designated "Champion of Board Diversity" by The Forum of Executive Women

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today the company has been designated a "Champion of Board Diversity" by The Forum of Executive Women.

The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with 30% or more women on their respective boards. PPL is one of 37 companies to be recognized, and this is the second time the company has been recognized with this designation.

PPL's Board of Directors comprises 10 directors, four of whom are women.

"The Board of Directors provides crucial support to the company and invaluable perspectives that reflect all stakeholders. Diversity in the boardroom leads to better decision-making and improved long-term value for investors, customers and employees," said Angela K. Gosman, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for PPL Corporation. "We appreciate this designation as a Champion of Board Diversity as we strive to be the best utility company in the U.S."  

The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, which was released in October and is a collaboration with PwC, provides an annual examination on diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women
Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

