PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 1, 2024

PPL Services Corporation

Aug 23, 2024, 07:30 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2024, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2024.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com 

