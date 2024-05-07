PPR Capital Management Announces Launch of New Opportunity Fund

Opportunity Fund will invest in building and operating modern car washes in high-growth, fragmented markets across the United States

BERWYN, Pa., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management (PPR), a private equity real estate investment firm, today announced the launch of its new PPR Opportunity Fund, in partnership with Olympus Pines, a leading retail business developer and operator. The investment will fund the building of new car wash enterprises located in strategic, high-growth markets across the United States.

PPR and partner Olympus Pines have identified the car wash industry as ripe for disruption, being highly fragmented and growing rapidly, with annual revenue totaling over $10 billion and a 5-year compounded annual growth rate of 4.5%.

"Consistent with our strategy of investing in both real estate-backed opportunities, and unique investment opportunities to provide our investors with higher upside performance, we are excited to partner with Olympus Pines on our first of several Opportunity Funds," said Steve Meyer, CEO at PPR Capital Management. "We believe this unique venture investment will allow our investors to diversify and expand their portfolios and reap upside performance in an investment opportunity not normally available to individual investors, while continuing to experience world class customer experience through a trusted, long-term partner."

The Fund will develop and operate Tommy's Express Car Washes in high-growth car wash markets. Tommy's Express, the largest car wash franchise in the United States, differentiates itself from its competitors by leveraging innovative car wash technologies and operational advancements, providing superior water reclamation through advanced technology that is attractive to local municipalities, and more than 50 years' worth of industry experience. The selected markets for the new car wash locations within the Opportunity Fund are slated to outperform the national average due to market demographics and a lack of substantiative competition.

While the majority of individual car washes in the United States are owned and operated by small local operators, Olympus Pines is in the process of developing an operating platform of more than 100 car washes, with many already open for business, giving them the opportunity to garner unmatched scale, leverage management and operations best practices, and become highly efficient and profitable.

The PPR Opportunity Fund is managed by an experienced team of finance, strategy, operations, and marketing professionals from PPR and Olympus Pines. For over 15 years, PPR has provided its investor network with diversified investment opportunities with a focus on mortgage loans and residential and commercial real estate assets. The Opportunity Fund highlights CEO Steve Meyer's vision to propel the company forward by creating new and unique investment opportunities for PPR's network of investors and institutional partners.

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

