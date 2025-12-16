PPR Capital Management Makes First Philadelphia Region Multifamily Property Investment

Strategic joint venture with Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund in Botanica Cottages in Limerick, Pennsylvania

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPR Capital Management ("PPR"), a leading private equity real estate investment firm, announced the addition of Botanica Cottages, a 199-unit garden-style multifamily property in Limerick, Pennsylvania, to its portfolio. The investment is PPR's first in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, as the firm continues to expand its robust multifamily portfolio.

A unique community with build-to-rent features, Botanica Cottages offers all the charm of private townhomes, with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units located near the Route 422 corridor. Each unit includes its own private entrance and attached garage with direct home access, a unique feature in for-rent multifamily properties. PPR's investment in the property is made alongside Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund, a local multifamily investment and development company.

"Botanica Cottages represents a strategic entry into the Philadelphia market that aligns with our disciplined approach to diversification, growth and our conviction toward the opportunities within the housing market," said Steve Meyer, CEO of PPR Capital Management. "This acquisition demonstrates our ability to identify well-located assets with compelling amenities for renters and value-add potential for investors in markets positioned for long-term stability, aligned with our strategy to craft a portfolio that delivers sustainable, risk-adjusted returns for our investors while building a more resilient and diversified platform."

Originally developed in 1999, Botanica Cottages offers residents access to coveted amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center and resort style pool and spa. These modern features and comfortable accommodations provide the feel of traditional homes, generating strong resident attachment and reducing turnover in the long run. PPR and Bel Canto plan to implement a value-add strategy through interior unit renovations, expected to begin in Q1 2026.

Matt Carfaro, Senior Manager, Multifamily Investments at PPR Capital Management, added, "Botanica Cottages emerged as an attractive opportunity to enter the Philadelphia market with an asset that combines immediate cash flow alongside significant value-add potential. This acquisition demonstrates our ability to source assets that align with evolving renter preferences while also delivering compelling risk-adjusted returns to our investors."

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private equity real estate firm that manages investment offerings which primarily invest in distressed assets and mortgages, as well as residential and commercial real estate throughout the United States. Founded in 2007, PPR's mission has been to provide financial wellness to our investors while making a positive social impact on the communities in which we invest, live, and work. For more information, please visit our website at pprcapitalmgmt.com.

