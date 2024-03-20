Strengthens Reach Across Toronto, Washington and Sydney

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Boutiques International (PRBI) , a worldwide collaborative network of founder-led boutique public relations firms, announced the addition of three new members today. The network adds The Edit PR from Toronto, Canada, Better Together from Washington, D.C., USA and Reconnect PR from Sydney, Australia, to its network as it strengthens its global presence. This brings the organization's membership to 25 agencies, representing 15 countries.

PR Boutiques International™ Adds Three New Members to its Elite Global Network

PRBI is an international network of independent boutique public relations firms. The principals of each agency are experienced practitioners who have held senior positions in large PR agencies and/or corporations and now put service first working directly with clients. Through collaboration in PRBI, member agencies offer the personalized, senior-level expertise of a boutique firm combined with the broad, global reach and market specialization of larger agencies.

Re-emphasizing their commitment to enhancing reach and impact, PRBI President Julia Labaton said, "These three award-winning boutique firms founded by dynamic women enhance our network's reach around the world. Each agency adds to our strength and expertise as we continue to grow and evolve PRBI into a global resource for PR leaders."

Christina Vanin, co-founder of The Edit PR – Toronto, echoed the sentiment and added, "We are delighted to be a part of the prestigious network and look forward to adding our expertise to PR campaigns on a global level."

"The network provides immense opportunities to learn and understand the intricacies of PR across geographies. I am keen on learning more and PRBI provides us with the perfect opportunity to do so," said Candice Gersun, co-founder of Reconnect PR – Australia & New Zealand.

Catharine Montgomery, founder and CEO of Better Together – Washington, D.C., captured the essence perfectly by saying, "Our ability to share insights and resources through PRBI will significantly boost the benefits our clients receive from us and the impact we make in using communications to achieve equity."

PRBI's members will gather from April 3-5, 2024 for the organization's Annual Meeting to be held in New York, USA. The conference will focus on global trends in public relations, delving into the AI revolution, disinformation, the state of today's media, and understanding nuanced PR strategies across continents. The conference will provide opportunities for members to network and share best practices and insights. The hallmark event provides a vibrant environment for the members to share their knowledge, capabilities, and talents with each other. It is one of the many benefits the agency members receive from PRBI.

To apply click here: https://prboutiques.com/about-prbi/membership/

Know More:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pr-boutiques-international/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prboutiques_intl?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PRBoutiquesIntl

X: https://twitter.com/PRBoutiquesIntl

About PRBI

Public Relations Boutiques International™ (PRBI) is a global network of independent public relations firms founded in 2008. The principals of each agency are experienced practitioners who have held senior positions in large public relations agencies and/or corporations and now provide hands-on service working directly with clients helping them to achieve their goals. PRBI members are known for providing personal attention, efficiency, and accountability to clients across the world as an independent agency or when partnering with PRBI network firms. Member agencies bring clients a custom-built approach that is nimble, flexible, and cost-effective working across a vast range of industries including: corporate, consumer products, health care, beauty/fashion, investor relations, crisis management, business-to-business, economic development, not-for-profit, academia, government, finance, technology, legal, multicultural and international PR. Member practitioners have won the highest levels of professional awards with qualifications ranging from PhDs to former top journalists.

Visit here to learn more.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350

[email protected]

SOURCE PR Boutiques International