PR Boutiques International Announces New Leadership

Reinforces Commitment to Elevating Boutique PR Agencies Globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Boutiques International (PRBI), a prominent global network of founder-led boutique PR firms, today announced its newly elected executive officers and directors for 2024 - 2025.

This change heralds a renewed commitment to providing agency owners a dynamic, supportive, growth-oriented community that unites around offering culturally-aware, handcrafted public relations services worldwide. Simultaneously, member agencies are able to offer clients the extensive experience of vetted PR professionals in various locales and a broad range of industries, without the inherent big-agency fees for that level of talent.

Elected to a two-year term are Julia Labaton of RED PR, as president, joined by vice president Durée Ross of Durée & Company, treasurer/secretary Jeffrey Graubard of The Other Agency, Member at Large Tarunjeet Rattan of Nucleus PR, and president of PRBI Europe Juris Petersons of Jazz Communications. The board of directors welcomed Taru Nikulainen of Brunnen Communications to help guide its international growth.

Ms. Labaton notes, "The network thrives on collaboration over competition, offering a community to learn, network, and mentor while its members provide their clients more executive counsel and tailored services than larger, brand-name agencies."

Founded in 2008, PRBI is the world's leading peer-to-peer network for independent, best-in-class communications agency owners. With more than 30 boutique firms across the globe, the network offers member agencies' clients unparalleled access to senior communicators, on-the-ground cultural knowledge, and a track record of success in key industry sectors. The common thread weaving this association together is that, as small agencies (most between 3-15 employees), each member customizes client service, ensuring a blend of personal attention, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

PRBI members meet in person once a year at its Annual General Meeting (AGM); last year's event was in Milan, Italy. This spring's AGM will take place in New York City.

Along with the AGM, there are monthly online networking and learning meetings with both industry and business-thought leaders. Additionally, members regularly share industry intelligence and new business opportunities.

For boutique agency owners seeking more information about PRBI, click here.

For more information about PRBI, visit www.prboutiques.com or follow on LinkedIn.

