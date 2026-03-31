PR Boutiques International Elects New Leadership, Expands Global Network, and Heads to Paris for 2026 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Boutiques International™ (PRBI) — the global non-profit network of founder-led boutique PR agencies — today announced newly elected leadership for its 2026–2028 term, the addition of five new member agencies across four countries, and the agenda for its Annual Meeting in Paris, April 22–24, 2026.

New Leadership for 2026–2028

Julia Labaton, President of PR Boutiques International. Founder of RED PR

PRBI's newly elected Officers bring senior-level, hands-on expertise to one of the most respected independent PR networks in the world:

President: Julia Labaton, Founder, RED PR

Julia Labaton, Founder, RED PR Vice President: Sandy Crisafulli, President, Caryl Communications

Sandy Crisafulli, President, Caryl Communications Treasurer: Jeff Graubard, Principal, The Other Agency

Jeff Graubard, Principal, The Other Agency Secretary: Christina Vanin, Co-Founder, The Edit PR

Christina Vanin, Co-Founder, The Edit PR Members at Large: Catharine Montgomery, Better Together Agency; Thiago Vitale, Founder, Torre Communications

Board of Directors: Amy Rotenberg, Cheryl Bame, Duree Ross, David Ball, Lucy Siegel, Taru Nikulainen

"PRBI's strength has always come from founder-led agencies that stay close to the work while thinking globally. This leadership team reflects the diversity, senior expertise, and collaborative mindset our members rely on as communications become more complex and interconnected."

— Julia Labaton, President, PRBI

Five New Member Agencies Join the Network

PRBI's global footprint grows with five new boutique PR firms spanning India, France, and the United States:

Blue Buzz (Mumbai, India) — Digital-first PR and storytelling across one of the world's fastest-growing media markets

(Mumbai, India) — Digital-first PR and storytelling across one of the world's fastest-growing media markets Hays Frey PR (Buffalo, NY) — Media relations, crisis communications, and AI-driven search visibility strategies

(Buffalo, NY) — Media relations, crisis communications, and AI-driven search visibility strategies Hello SunRise PR (Paris, France) — PR and influence strategies for innovative companies, consumer brands, and startups

(Paris, France) — PR and influence strategies for innovative companies, consumer brands, and startups KTM Agency (Newport Beach, CA) — High-impact communications for nonprofits and lifestyle brands on the U.S. West Coast

(Newport Beach, CA) — High-impact communications for nonprofits and lifestyle brands on the U.S. West Coast MSquared (Atlanta, GA) — Hospitality and lifestyle PR for hotels, resorts, and destinations driving awareness and bookings

2026 Annual Meeting — Paris, April 22–24

PRBI members will convene in Paris to shape the future of independent PR agencies. The agenda covers AI integration in PR, cross-border collaboration, and new business growth strategies. Featured speakers include Patrick Ryan of The 300 Consultancy and Benjamin Zenou and Vix Reitano of Suits AI.

About PR Boutiques International™

Founded in 2008, PRBI is a global non-profit network of independent boutique PR firms delivering senior-level expertise, personal attention, and cost-effective strategies across corporate, consumer, healthcare, beauty/fashion, crisis management, technology, and more. With over 30 member agencies worldwide, PRBI gives clients access to executive counsel and international reach — without the overhead of large agencies.

Learn more: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

Press Contact: Julia Labaton, +1 646.528.3969, [email protected]

SOURCE PR Boutiques International