P&R Dental Strategies Announces Rebrand to Fluent

The rebranding is a reflection of the company's expansion into new markets and new service offerings, its recent strategic acquisitions and its 25+ year history of innovation, supporting the dental industry with data-driven, end-to-end business intelligence.

HAMILTON, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, announced today that it has rebranded itself as Fluent.

Throughout its history, Fluent has continued to expand into new markets and innovate in its delivery of best-of-breed technology-enabled services, advanced dental analytics, and optimized end-to-end workflow solutions. The company has established a market leadership position by deploying its extensive dental domain expertise to make its customers more successful. Fluent also recently announced the acquisitions of Dentistat® and go2dental®, industry leaders in the highly complementary dental credentialing services and member engagement tools, respectively.

The new Fluent brand reflects this market expansion, the company's history of innovation and its ongoing commitment to building a future where all dental industry stakeholders are Fluent in data-driven tools and insights that improve the efficiency of their organizations.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of Fluent, stated: "Fluent is a modern, memorable brand name that evokes the seamless ease-of-use of our products, our deep domain expertise and our fluency in all things dental. This rebranding as Fluent brings together all of the company's market segments under one expressive brand for the first time, creating new opportunities to help our customers grow and thrive. While we have changed our name to Fluent, our mission remains the same: to deploy the dental industry's top data-enabled technology solutions to deliver actionable insights to all stakeholders in the oral health industry."

Andrew Brown, Managing Director at The Beekman Group, added: "We applaud the team at P&R for selecting such an elegant and compelling name under which they will continue expanding into new dental market segments and developing and deploying impactful, intelligent tools to best serve customers. The new brand name is reflective of the company's tremendous track record supporting customers across all market segments."

P&R Dental Strategies will remain the legal name of the corporate entity but will now do business as Fluent. Its best-in-industry client services team will continue to support clients and partners as usual.

About Fluent

Fluent is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

