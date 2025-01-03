P&R Measurement Showcases AI-Empowered Solutions at CES 2025, Transforming the Future of Flexible Manufacturing

P&R Measurement is set to unveil AI-empowered precision solutions and interactive innovations at CES 2025, showcasing its vision to empower global innovators and drive the future of intelligent manufacturing.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Measurement, a leader in precision measurement and control solutions, is set to make a groundbreaking announcement at CES 2025, taking place from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas. As the world's largest consumer electronics event, CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show®) will focus on the theme "Dive In," exploring how the synergy between humanity and next-generation technologies can address global challenges and shape the future.

P&R Measurement’s AI Agent: PRIME

With its deep expertise in the measurement and control industry, P&R Measurement is poised to unveil its enhanced brand vision: "Empowering everyone to be an innovator." At CES, the company will showcase its latest advancements in automated solutions, featuring the new AOB (Automated Operation Business) and AEB (Automated Engineering Business) series. These innovative measurement and control solutions, powered by revolutionary technologies, represent the company's leap forward in precision engineering. As part of its AI & AI Agent Strategy, P&R Measurement's presentation at CES will not only highlight the company's exceptional achievements but also introduce its AI-empowered solutions to a global audience. By unveiling a range of advanced products driven by AI technology, the company will highlight new possibilities and open exciting pathways for the future of industrial advancement.

Building on its brand vision of "Empowering everyone to be an innovator", P&R Measurement continues to drive the integration of cutting-edge AI with sophisticated testing, measurement, and control technology, delivering solutions that span both industrial and everyday applications. Through its commitment to the GD3 (Global Distributed Design and Delivery) Strategy, the company is revolutionizing the business model by leveraging global resources, bridging the gap between consumers and manufacturing endpoints through flexible manufacturing solutions, accelerating the transformation of intelligent manufacturing.

2025 marks a pivotal moment in P&R Measurement's global brand evolution. The company is positioned to empower innovators across the globe, uniting efforts to build a more advanced and sustainable future. With industrial AI at the heart of its strategy, P&R Measurement is redefining the standards of precision engineering, driving continuous progress of the brand and setting new benchmarks for intelligence, efficiency, and performance within the engineering measurement and control industry.

At CES 2025, P&R Measurement will debut a series of exhibits that align with the latest industry trends, pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. A central feature of the company's showcase will be PRIME – its AI Agent architecture. PRIME will demonstrate how natural language can seamlessly convert into engineering language, streamlining the design and operation of industrial equipments. Additionally, the company will unveil AI + Industrial Controller/Instrument/Actuator, which enable intuitive communication between natural language and engineering equipment, empowering users to become innovators.

The company will also introduce a range of pioneering innovations, including:

Flexible manufacturing solutions powered by A 2 TP

TP Sensory testing technology built on the A 2 S Lab

S Lab Digital intelligence concepts designed with Smart Lab, pushing the envelope of industrial automation

These technologies will offer enhanced value for customers and unlock vast new opportunities for development, while advancing the future of intelligent manufacturing.

In addition to its industrial-focused innovations, P&R Measurement will also present interactive products designed to engage and entertain, breaking traditional boundaries of user interaction. Featured exhibits include:

Roborista: An AI Coffee application combining machine learning, robotics, and precision measurement and control solution, allowing users to enjoy barista-level hand-drip coffee with a simple conversation.

PingPong: An interactive experience that combines machine learning, robotics, and measurement and control technologies to simulate real table tennis gameplay. The system allows users to control a variety of lifelike postures and movements, mirroring the authentic positions and actions of players in a real game.

Throughout the exhibition, P&R Measurement will communicate with global ecosystem partners, further cementing its leadership role in industrial measurement and control technologies. Together, the company will lay the foundation for a new industry ecosystem, empowering innovation and transformation on a global scale.

Visit P&R Measurement at CES 2025, January 7–10, 2025, to experience these industry-leading innovations firsthand.

Booth Location: LVCC, South Hall 3, Upper Level, #41068

For more information, visit the P&R Measurement website at

https://prmeasure.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/99343696/admin/page-posts/published/

Follow us on X at:

https://x.com/prmeasure

Follow us on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568656886685

SOURCE P&R Measurement