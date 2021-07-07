PR Newswire, Cision Communications Cloud rank among best, according to G2

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviews from your customers saying they love your product are among the most welcome. Cision is proud to announce Cision PR Newswire and Cision Communications Cloud have both been named a Summer 2021 Leader by G2, Inc., a leading global tech marketplace and review platform.

Each quarter, G2 connects with business professionals across small-business, mid-market and enterprise categories and tabulates their reviews, creating a regularly updated index of what products customers enjoy using.

Cision's PR Newswire and Cision Communications Cloud named two top products by G2.

Cision Communications Cloud placed first in 12 categories and ranked top 3 in 17 other categories. Notably, customers across all categories ranked Cision Communications Cloud above the competition in the PR Analytics and Media and Influencer Targeting categories.

PR Newswire, Cision's content distribution service, ranked as the best overall platform for press release distribution with additional honors for PR Analytics.

"Customer feedback is a critical element to inform innovation plans across Cision's portfolio," said Jay Webster, chief product officer of Cision. "What a thrill to earn these G2 rankings which, for me, underscore the resonance of Cision products with brands looking to elevate themselves and better demonstrate the value of PR. This affirmation only strengthens my resolve to take our solution suite to the next level, evolving in line with industry dynamics and delivering results for our clients."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Cision Communications Cloud enables communicators to connect to a network of more than 1.1 billion media and influencers, easily target and engage them with outreach campaigns, monitor coverage and measure real business outcomes. Learn more here.

Cision PR Newswire is an industry-leading content distribution network and media advisory platform. PR Newswire empowers communicators to identify and engage with key influencers, craft and distribute meaningful stories and measure the impact of their efforts. Learn more here.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of approximately 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

