PR RESTAURANTS/PANERA BREAD® OPENS ITS NEWEST BOSTON BAKERY-CAFÉ AT BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER IN THE CARL J. SHAPIRO LOBBY

BOSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Restaurants, LLC/Panera Bread, the leading franchisee of Panera Bread in New England, opened its newest bakery-café yesterday at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston. Located at 330 Brookline Avenue in the lobby of the Carl J. Shapiro Clinical Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, this location is the company's 45th bakery-café in Massachusetts and 60th across New England, and its first site within a hospital or medical center.

The 2,000 square-foot BIDMC Panera Bread will serve food made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients - food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, Panera Bread will offer all medical center guests more than just great food.

"We are thrilled to open our newest Panera Bread bakery-café in the Carl J. Shapiro Clinical Center Lobby of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center," said Mitchell Roberts, CEO of PR Restaurants. "We're proud to provide the warmth of Panera's menu and all of our many healthy food items to BIDMC patients and their families, in addition to all of the doctors, staff, and caregivers who support the medical center's vital mission each and every day."

"We are excited to offer a new nourishing food option for the BIDMC community," said Christopher Minette, Vice President of Support Services at BIDMC. "Having Panera on our East Campus will provide patients, their families, and staff a space to take a break from their day and enjoy a meal."

Panera Bread's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center bakery-café hours of operation will be:

Monday through Friday: 6:00am to 11pm

Saturday & Sunday: 7am to 7pm

About PR Restaurants/Panera Bread

PR Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Panera Bread is the leading franchisee of Panera Bread in New England. The company was formed in 1997 by Mitchell Roberts and David Peterman. After 26 years in the restaurant industry, PR Restaurants d/b/a Panera Bread has held to its original principles of "dedicating ourselves to upholding Panera Bread's whole-hearted mission as a welcoming place to eat with friends and family." The company owns and operates 60 Panera bakery cafes across New England, and has recently been recognized by the Massachusetts Restaurant Association as 2023 Fast Casual Restaurant of the Year.

In 2018, PR Restaurants was named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America. Last years, the Boston Business Journal named the company to the list of the Largest Private Companies, and numerous times the company has been named by the BBJ as one of the Top Restaurant Groups in Massachusetts. PR Restaurants supports various New England charities and community organizations throughout the region, and through its Feeding America initiative PR Restaurants supports numerous food banks across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

PR's menu and cuisine begins with a simple commitment; to bake fresh Panera pastries, breads, and sweets every single day at their bakery-cafes. They offer a wide array of Panera pastries and baked goods, such as bagels, brownies, cookies, croissants, muffins, and scones. Aside from the bakery section, PR Restaurants has a regular Panera menu for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering to include; toasted baguettes, flatbread pizzas, warm grain bowls, paninis, pastas, salads, sandwiches, side choices, and soups, as well as coffee, espresso drinks, frozen drinks, fruit smoothies, hot chocolate, iced drinks, lattes, lemonade, and tea. For the type of menu items PR Restaurants, LLC d/b/a Panera Bread offers, please visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/home.html. For more information on PR Restaurants, please see www.prmanagementcorp.com.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food.

Panera's ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of February 28, 2023 there were 2,113 bakery-cafes, company, and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

