PR World Alliance Adds Two New Members to its Partnership -- Denterlein, Boston, U.S.A. and XCOM, Sao Paulo, Brazil

NEW YORK and BOSTON and SAO PAOLO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), a premier international network of independent communication consultancies, has admitted two new partners to its global alliance including its first in South America.

The two new member agencies are Denterlein (www.denterlein.com), Boston, United States and XCOM (www.xcom.net.br), Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"Our two latest partner additions, Denterlein in Boston, Massachusetts and XCOM in Sao Paulo, Brazil, represent a strategic initiative by our partners to grow our organization's geographic footprint in order to provide additional value and breadth of skills to our member agencies," said Marianne van Barneveld, president, PR World Alliance and founder, Marcommit, The Netherlands. "We welcome these two strong independent agencies to our alliance."

"Denterlein, with its breadth of specialty areas and services, is now the third U.S.-partner in PR World Alliance, joining Stanton Communications and Feintuch Communications," said Henry Feintuch, CFO, PR World Alliance and president, Feintuch Communications. "And XCOM, in the critical Sao Paulo, Brazil market, helps broaden our partnership into South America for the first time. These agencies add experience, strategy and a team of proven professionals to our ranks as our alliance continues its expansion."

Denterlein Worldwide, Inc., founded in 2000, is a certified woman-owned communications firm headquartered in Boston. With 20+ full time staff members, it offers senior expertise in developing and implementing comprehensive communications strategies. The company's industry focus includes healthcare, education, life sciences, financial services, professional services, real estate, non-profits, transportation and arts/culture. Clients include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Integrity Initiatives International, Wynn Encore and Harvard Club. Geri Denterlein is the company's founder and CEO.

"We have been seeking to join a network of independent agencies for some time to broaden our capabilities and offerings," said Geri Denterlein, CEO, Denterlein. "At our core is a belief in the power of the independent agency model and we found during our meetings with PRWA members, a group of like-minded individuals. By becoming a member of PRWA, we hope to expand our reach and services to global clients, offer expertise when needed and be a referral source for talent and new business as appropriate."

XCOM, headquartered in Sao Paulo, the largest city of Brazil and one of the main economic centers of Latin America, was founded in 1993. Areas of expertise include public relations, digital content and social media, influencer strategy, internal communications and communication training. The firm's industry focus includes consumer goods, healthcare, education, fintechs, technology and startups. Clients include Docusign, TransUnion, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Kelly Blue Book, UOL and PagSeguro. The agency's partners are Viviana Toletti and Daniel Bruin.

"In a world more interconnected each day, we felt the need to be part of a global organization, in order to provide our clients with the option to keep working with us through a valuable network of respected and knowledgeable agencies around the globe. We found that group in the PR World Alliance and are delighted to become the first South America partner in the organization," said Viviana Toletti, partner, XCOM.

About PRWA

PR World Alliance is an international network of premier independent communication consultancies. Partners are carefully selected and are established, respected and accomplished firms with a solid reputation for producing superior results for clients. The network encompasses public relations companies and offices in Europe, North America and South America, and through its membership in thenetworkone, has access to 1,200 agencies in 109 countries.

PR World Alliance provides clients with an extensive depth of knowledge in individual countries as well as a solid understanding of the dynamic multi-national marketplace. The network offers strategic communication, public relations and public affairs counsel, new product launch and promotion, investor relations, social media programs and more. For more information, visit www.PRWorldAlliance.com.

