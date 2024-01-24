PRA Group Recognized as River Star Business by Elizabeth River Project

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, was recognized as a River Star Business by the Elizabeth River Project for its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and pollution prevention in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area.

Pictured left to right: PRA Group Vice President of Global Communications and External Affairs Giovanna Genard accepted the River Star Business award on behalf of the company, alongside Elizabeth River Project Board of Directors member and Virginia Wesleyan University Professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences Maynard Schaus, who served as MC for the Elizabeth River Project's River Star Annual Recognition Luncheon.

For more than 25 years, the Elizabeth River Project has partnered with diverse communities and businesses that provide support to their mission of restoring the Elizabeth River, one of the most active military and industrial ports in the world. The nonprofit organization honored PRA Group for its environmentally conscious practices alongside nearly 150 fellow River Star Businesses during the annual River Star Business Luncheon at The Founders Inn in Norfolk, Virginia.

"PRA Group is committed to making an impact in the communities in which its employees live and work. We are proud to be supporting environmental stewardship through our community engagement efforts," said Giovanna Genard, PRA Group's vice president of global communication and external affairs. The company's Director of ESG Rodel Urmatan added, "It is an honor to have the proactive steps we take recognized by the Elizabeth River Project, which has a fantastic track record of educating the community on environmental issues and taking proactive steps to restore the health of the historic Elizabeth River."

As a sponsor of the luncheon, PRA Group continued its longstanding partnership with the Elizabeth River Project, which includes a contribution to the Pru and Louis Ryan Resilience Lab. The three-story 6,500-square-foot laboratory complete with a boardwalk, research dock and solar panels, is scheduled to officially open in the spring of 2024. PRA Group funded water cisterns that allow the facility to reuse non-potable water through an ultraviolet sanitation and recycling process, which will provide the lab with its own supply of clean water.

"It's incredible to look back on how far we've come," said Elizabeth River Project Executive Director Marjorie Mayfield Jackson. "We've made so much progress in the past few years with innovative initiatives like the construction of the Ryan Resilience Lab, and we wouldn't have been able to do it without partnerships with River Star Businesses like PRA Group."

To coincide with the event, Inside Business published its annual 8-page feature on the River Star Businesses and the environmental initiatives that earned them River Star designations, highlighting the ways local companies can drive positive change. Read more about PRA Group's efforts on page six: https://elizabethriver.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Inside_Business_River_Star_Business_2024.pdf

