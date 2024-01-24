PRA Group Recognized as River Star Business by Elizabeth River Project

News provided by

PRA Group, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 11:04 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, was recognized as a River Star Business by the Elizabeth River Project for its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and pollution prevention in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area.

Continue Reading
Pictured left to right: PRA Group Vice President of Global Communications and External Affairs Giovanna Genard accepted the River Star Business award on behalf of the company, alongside Elizabeth River Project Board of Directors member and Virginia Wesleyan University Professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences Maynard Schaus, who served as MC for the Elizabeth River Project's River Star Annual Recognition Luncheon.
Pictured left to right: PRA Group Vice President of Global Communications and External Affairs Giovanna Genard accepted the River Star Business award on behalf of the company, alongside Elizabeth River Project Board of Directors member and Virginia Wesleyan University Professor of Biology and Environmental Sciences Maynard Schaus, who served as MC for the Elizabeth River Project's River Star Annual Recognition Luncheon.

For more than 25 years, the Elizabeth River Project has partnered with diverse communities and businesses that provide support to their mission of restoring the Elizabeth River, one of the most active military and industrial ports in the world. The nonprofit organization honored PRA Group for its environmentally conscious practices alongside nearly 150 fellow River Star Businesses during the annual River Star Business Luncheon at The Founders Inn in Norfolk, Virginia.

"PRA Group is committed to making an impact in the communities in which its employees live and work. We are proud to be supporting environmental stewardship through our community engagement efforts," said Giovanna Genard, PRA Group's vice president of global communication and external affairs. The company's Director of ESG Rodel Urmatan added, "It is an honor to have the proactive steps we take recognized by the Elizabeth River Project, which has a fantastic track record of educating the community on environmental issues and taking proactive steps to restore the health of the historic Elizabeth River."

As a sponsor of the luncheon, PRA Group continued its longstanding partnership with the Elizabeth River Project, which includes a contribution to the Pru and Louis Ryan Resilience Lab. The three-story 6,500-square-foot laboratory complete with a boardwalk, research dock and solar panels, is scheduled to officially open in the spring of 2024. PRA Group funded water cisterns that allow the facility to reuse non-potable water through an ultraviolet sanitation and recycling process, which will provide the lab with its own supply of clean water.

"It's incredible to look back on how far we've come," said Elizabeth River Project Executive Director Marjorie Mayfield Jackson. "We've made so much progress in the past few years with innovative initiatives like the construction of the Ryan Resilience Lab, and we wouldn't have been able to do it without partnerships with River Star Businesses like PRA Group."

To coincide with the event, Inside Business published its annual 8-page feature on the River Star Businesses and the environmental initiatives that earned them River Star designations, highlighting the ways local companies can drive positive change. Read more about PRA Group's efforts on page six: https://elizabethriver.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Inside_Business_River_Star_Business_2024.pdf 

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Die PRA Group ernennt Keith Warren zum neuen Leiter für Risiko und Compliance

Die PRA Group ernennt Keith Warren zum neuen Leiter für Risiko und Compliance

Die PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), ein Weltmarktführer im Bereich des Erwerbs und der Eintreibung notleidender Kredite, gab heute die Ernennung von...
PRA Group nomme Keith Warren en tant que responsable de la gestion des risques et de la conformité

PRA Group nomme Keith Warren en tant que responsable de la gestion des risques et de la conformité

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), un leader mondial de l'acquisition et du recouvrement de prêts non performants, a annoncé aujourd'hui la nomination...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.