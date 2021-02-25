PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $2.5 million, or 9%, to $29.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $63.2 million, or 73%, to $149.3 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Highlights (compared to the fourth quarter of 2019)
- Total cash collections increased 6% to $481.9 million on a reported basis and a constant currency adjusted basis.
- Total revenues increased 2% to $273.9 million.
- Income from operations increased 26% to $89.2 million.
- Cash efficiency ratio1 of 61.9% during the quarter compared to 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased 9% to $29.8 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 8% to $0.65.
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 for the last 12 months decreased to 1.99x from 2.53x at December 31, 2019.
- Total portfolio purchases of $289.8 million.
- Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.5 billion.
Full Year 2020 Highlights (compared to the full year of 2019)
- Record total cash collections which increased 9% to $2.0 billion.
- Record total revenues which increased 5% to $1.1 billion.
- Record income from operations which increased 41% to $349.7 million.
- Record cash efficiency ratio1 of 64.5%.
"Cash collections grew in the quarter driven primarily by increases in nonlegal collections in the U.S. and by Core and Insolvency in Europe. In the U.S., we continue to see customers choosing to voluntarily resolve their debts through the call centers and digital platforms. In Europe, cash collections were driven by record portfolio purchases in 2019, as well as strong investment levels in 2020 at increased underwritten net returns," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we entered 2021 with a similar base of maximum forward flow commitments as 2020, but we expect they will deliver more actual investment volume. We believe that the pipeline for 2021 is strong, particularly in Europe, and we remain optimistic about supply globally."
- Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts.
- A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Americas Core
$ 286,524
$ 336,322
$ 343,269
$ 305,780
$ 276,639
Americas Insolvency
36,048
37,344
38,685
43,210
40,801
Europe Core
141,471
131,702
115,145
131,340
126,649
Europe Insolvency
17,830
13,971
12,841
14,243
12,520
Total Cash Collections
$ 481,873
$ 519,339
$ 509,940
$ 494,573
$ 456,609
Cash Collection Source
Constant Currency Adjusted
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q4
Americas Core
$ 286,524
$ 269,231
Americas Insolvency
36,048
40,808
Europe Core
141,471
132,291
Europe Insolvency
17,830
12,960
Total Cash Collections
$ 481,873
$ 455,290
- Cash collections in the quarter increased $25.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 22% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections, a 12% increase in Europe Core cash collections and a 42% increase in Europe Insolvency cash collections. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in U.S. legal and Americas Insolvency cash collections. While cash collections decreased in Other Americas, this was primarily driven by foreign exchange rates. For the full year, cash collections increased $164.5 million compared to the full year of 2019.
- Portfolio income was $233.5 million compared to $262.8 million in income recognized on finance receivables in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, portfolio income was $984.0 million compared to $998.4 million in income recognized on finance receivables for the same period in 2019.
- Changes in expected recoveries were a net positive of $36.9 million. This amount reflects $66.3 million in recoveries in excess of forecast from overperformance during the quarter, partially offset by a negative $29.4 million adjustment for changes in expected future recoveries. The Company has assumed that a portion of the current quarter overperformance is acceleration of future collections and made cash forecast adjustments deemed appropriate given the current environment.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $1.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs mainly as a result of a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call centers and digital platforms. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in outside fees and services which was driven by a number of factors, none of which was individually material. For the full year, operating expenses decreased $29.7 million compared to the same period in 2019.
- Interest expense, net decreased $0.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average interest rates. For the full year, interest expense, net was almost flat to the same period in 2019.
- The effective tax rate for the full year was 19.7%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $289.8 million in finance receivables in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of up to $501.9 million with $324.1 million in the Americas and $177.8 million in Europe.
Portfolio Acquisition Source
2020
2019
($ in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Americas Core
$ 67,460
$ 84,139
$ 110,474
$ 172,697
$ 118,153
Americas Insolvency
12,504
14,328
14,527
20,772
22,650
Europe Core
137,647
74,930
34,247
60,990
218,919
Europe Insolvency
72,171
4,203
5,251
18,778
42,613
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$ 289,782
$ 177,600
$ 164,499
$ 273,237
$ 402,335
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call until Mar. 4, 2021, call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10148612.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 233,480
$ -
$ 984,036
$ -
Changes in expected recoveries
36,909
-
69,297
-
Income recognized on finance receivables
-
262,835
-
998,361
Fee income
2,922
4,297
9,748
15,769
Other revenue
545
2,001
2,333
2,951
Total revenues
273,856
269,133
1,065,414
1,017,081
Net allowance charges
-
(12,598)
-
(24,025)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
77,533
75,671
295,150
310,441
Legal collection fees
11,783
13,822
53,758
55,261
Legal collection costs
21,638
34,411
101,635
134,156
Agency fees
17,799
15,979
56,418
55,812
Outside fees and services
23,291
15,239
84,087
63,513
Communication
9,099
9,722
40,801
44,057
Rent and occupancy
4,558
4,586
17,973
17,854
Depreciation and amortization
5,971
4,123
18,465
17,464
Other operating expenses
12,969
12,198
47,426
46,811
Total operating expenses
184,641
185,751
715,713
745,369
Income from operations
89,215
70,784
349,701
247,687
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(35,393)
(36,046)
(141,712)
(141,918)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(1,022)
595
2,005
11,954
Other
318
(241)
(1,049)
(364)
Income before income taxes
53,118
35,092
208,945
117,359
Income tax expense
16,469
4,073
41,203
19,680
Net income
36,649
31,019
167,742
97,679
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
6,851
3,678
18,403
11,521
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 29,798
$ 27,341
$ 149,339
$ 86,158
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.60
$ 3.28
$ 1.90
Diluted
$ 0.65
$ 0.60
$ 3.26
$ 1.89
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
45,583
45,413
45,540
45,387
Diluted
45,973
45,748
45,860
45,577
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 108,613
$ 119,774
Restricted cash
12,434
4,033
Investments
55,759
56,176
Finance receivables, net
3,514,788
3,514,165
Other receivables, net
13,194
10,606
Income taxes receivable
21,928
17,918
Deferred tax assets, net
83,205
63,225
Right-of-use assets
52,951
68,972
Property and equipment, net
58,356
56,501
Goodwill
492,989
480,794
Other assets
38,844
31,727
Total assets
$ 4,453,061
$ 4,423,891
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 5,294
$ 4,258
Accrued expenses
97,320
88,925
Income taxes payable
29,692
4,046
Deferred tax liabilities, net
40,867
85,390
Lease liabilities
57,348
73,377
Interest-bearing deposits
132,739
106,246
Borrowings
2,661,289
2,808,425
Other liabilities
54,986
26,211
Total liabilities
3,079,535
3,196,878
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 authorized shares,
no shares issued and outstanding shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,585 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; 100,000 shares authorized,
45,416 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
456
454
Additional paid-in capital
75,282
67,321
Retained earnings
1,511,970
1,362,631
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(245,791)
(261,018)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,341,917
1,169,388
Noncontrolling interests
31,609
57,625
Total equity
1,373,526
1,227,013
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,453,061
$ 4,423,891
Select Expenses (Income)
(in thousands, pre-tax)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
227
223
Legal costs not associated with normal operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount
1,959
2,388
3,247
3,217
3,157
3,128
3,071
3,042
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt
2,393
2,476
2,743
2,640
2,649
2,649
2,655
2,636
Change in fair value on derivatives
3,875
3,701
3,284
2,039
1,247
1,126
1,645
349
Amortization of intangibles
1,792
360
351
349
407
400
418
347
Share-based compensation expense
5,370
3,097
3,063
2,857
2,809
2,974
2,620
2,314
Purchase Price Multiples
as of December 31, 2020
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (1)(2)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Estimated
Original
Americas Core
1996-2010
$ 1,078,219
$ 3,398,610
$ 28,969
315%
240%
2011
209,602
720,510
19,048
344%
245%
2012
254,076
653,102
21,655
257%
226%
2013
390,826
896,381
36,759
229%
211%
2014
404,117
866,597
58,983
214%
204%
2015
443,114
927,497
132,263
209%
205%
2016
455,767
1,092,218
230,039
240%
201%
2017
532,851
1,210,475
367,123
227%
193%
2018
653,975
1,362,777
521,466
208%
202%
2019
581,476
1,240,122
717,793
213%
206%
2020
435,668
929,706
796,502
213%
213%
Subtotal
5,439,691
13,297,995
2,930,600
Americas Insolvency
1996-2010
606,395
1,382,682
1,105
228%
180%
2011
180,432
370,180
567
205%
155%
2012
251,395
392,605
256
156%
136%
2013
227,834
354,923
832
156%
133%
2014
148,420
218,485
2,045
147%
124%
2015
63,170
87,254
1,489
138%
125%
2016
91,442
116,918
9,209
128%
123%
2017
275,257
348,732
62,593
127%
125%
2018
97,879
130,683
66,033
134%
127%
2019
123,077
160,804
116,037
131%
128%
2020
62,130
84,622
78,098
136%
136%
Subtotal
2,127,431
3,647,888
338,264
Total Americas
7,567,122
16,945,883
3,268,864
Europe Core
2012
20,409
41,210
-
202%
187%
2013
20,334
25,448
-
125%
|
119%
|
2014
|
773,811
|
2,229,255
|
630,934
|
288%
|
208%
|
2015
|
411,340
|
734,276
|
274,714
|
179%
|
160%
|
2016
|
333,090
|
556,493
|
295,560
|
167%
|
167%
|
2017
|
252,174
|
353,557
|
194,165
|
140%
|
144%
|
2018
|
341,775
|
524,117
|
361,355
|
153%
|
148%
|
2019
|
518,610
|
778,422
|
630,040
|
150%
|
152%
|
2020
|
324,119
|
557,289
|
523,089
|
172%
|
172%
|
Subtotal
|
2,995,662
|
5,800,067
|
2,909,857
|
Europe Insolvency
|
2014
|
10,876
|
18,223
|
213
|
168%
|
129%
|
2015
|
18,973
|
29,023
|
2,512
|
153%
|
139%
|
2016
|
39,338
|
56,801
|
10,424
|
144%
|
130%
|
2017
|
39,235
|
49,142
|
20,019
|
125%
|
128%
|
2018
|
44,908
|
52,955
|
36,032
|
118%
|
123%
|
2019
|
77,218
|
101,891
|
77,854
|
132%
|
130%
|
2020
|
105,440
|
135,890
|
129,591
|
129%
|
129%
|
Subtotal
|
335,988
|
443,925
|
276,645
|
Total Europe
|
3,331,650
|
6,243,992
|
3,186,502
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 10,898,772
|
$ 23,189,875
|
$ 6,455,366
|
(1)
|
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
For our non-US amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
|
(3)
|
For our non-US amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
|
(4)
|
For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate.
|
(5)
|
The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
|
Portfolio Financial Information
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
|
Amounts in thousands
|
Purchase Period
|
Cash Collections(1)
|
Portfolio
|
Changes in
|
Total Portfolio
|
Net Finance
|
Americas Core
|
1996-2010
|
$ 18,838
|
$ 15,419
|
$ (3,156)
|
$ 12,263
|
$ 6,140
|
2011
|
10,855
|
10,016
|
(3,722)
|
6,294
|
3,142
|
2012
|
11,805
|
10,055
|
(7,485)
|
2,570
|
6,761
|
2013
|
23,161
|
16,709
|
(10,833)
|
5,876
|
16,290
|
2014
|
31,921
|
23,563
|
(21,081)
|
2,482
|
25,525
|
2015
|
57,223
|
34,339
|
(14,111)
|
20,228
|
56,170
|
2016
|
105,905
|
59,388
|
796
|
60,184
|
93,024
|
2017
|
192,524
|
91,632
|
25,085
|
116,717
|
165,492
|
2018
|
337,697
|
135,689
|
32,123
|
167,812
|
286,204
|
2019
|
349,021
|
175,258
|
36,325
|
211,583
|
380,756
|
2020
|
132,945
|
78,573
|
18,114
|
96,687
|
398,271
|
Subtotal
|
1,271,895
|
650,641
|
52,055
|
702,696
|
1,437,775
|
Americas Insolvency
|
1996-2010
|
844
|
$ 992
|
(128)
|
864
|
-
|
2011
|
483
|
406
|
79
|
485
|
-
|
2012
|
925
|
697
|
509
|
1,206
|
-
|
2013
|
1,311
|
1,310
|
11
|
1,321
|
-
|
2014
|
2,229
|
2,500
|
(734)
|
1,766
|
224
|
2015
|
7,909
|
4,036
|
(1,002)
|
3,034
|
898
|
2016
|
14,362
|
3,402
|
970
|
4,372
|
7,423
|
2017
|
58,826
|
15,607
|
(428)
|
15,179
|
51,771
|
2018
|
30,513
|
8,762
|
2,960
|
11,722
|
55,653
|
2019
|
31,360
|
11,293
|
3,480
|
14,773
|
97,250
|
2020
|
6,525
|
4,064
|
(869)
|
3,195
|
57,929
|
Subtotal
|
155,287
|
53,069
|
4,848
|
57,917
|
271,148
|
Total Americas
|
1,427,182
|
703,710
|
56,903
|
760,613
|
1,708,923
|
Europe Core
|
2012
|
1,218
|
687
|
531
|
1,218
|
-
|
2013
|
685
|
333
|
353
|
686
|
-
|
2014
|
149,782
|
106,875
|
11,173
|
118,048
|
168,604
|
2015
|
54,252
|
30,917
|
(575)
|
30,342
|
144,112
|
2016
|
48,333
|
26,722
|
(2,260)
|
24,462
|
172,697
|
2017
|
36,084
|
13,521
|
(5,500)
|
8,021
|
135,149
|
2018
|
71,253
|
26,261
|
3,519
|
29,780
|
235,099
|
2019
|
125,712
|
43,091
|
(2,837)
|
40,254
|
416,812
|
2020
|
32,339
|
12,507
|
6,199
|
18,706
|
309,229
|
Subtotal
|
519,658
|
260,914
|
10,603
|
271,517
|
1,581,702
|
Europe Insolvency
|
2014
|
802
|
511
|
69
|
580
|
90
|
2015
|
2,871
|
1,367
|
49
|
1,416
|
1,627
|
2016
|
7,950
|
3,047
|
(204)
|
2,843
|
7,583
|
2017
|
9,819
|
1,960
|
568
|
2,528
|
17,602
|
2018
|
10,315
|
2,935
|
(2,229)
|
706
|
31,143
|
2019
|
21,082
|
6,637
|
1,933
|
8,570
|
63,230
|
2020
|
6,046
|
2,955
|
1,605
|
4,560
|
102,888
|
Subtotal
|
58,885
|
19,412
|
1,791
|
21,203
|
224,163
|
Total Europe
|
578,543
|
280,326
|
12,394
|
292,720
|
1,805,865
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 2,005,725
|
$ 984,036
|
$ 69,297
|
$ 1,053,333
|
$ 3,514,788
|
(1)
|
For our non-U.S., amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
|
(2)
|
Total Portfolio Revenue refers to Portfolio Income and Changes in Expected Recoveries combined.
|
(3)
|
For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate.
|
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
|
as of December 31, 2020
|
Amounts in millions
|
Purchase Period (2)
|
Purchase Price (2)(3)
|
Cash Collections
|
1996-2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Total
|
Americas Core
|
1996-2010
|
$ 1,078.2
|
$ 1,990.5
|
$ 367.1
|
$ 311.5
|
$ 228.4
|
$ 157.7
|
$ 109.3
|
$ 70.2
|
$ 46.0
|
$ 34.4
|
$ 28.4
|
$ 18.8
|
$ 3,362.3
|
2011
|
209.6
|
—
|
62.0
|
174.5
|
152.9
|
108.5
|
73.8
|
48.7
|
32.0
|
21.6
|
16.6
|
10.9
|
701.5
|
2012
|
254.1
|
—
|
—
|
56.9
|
173.6
|
146.2
|
97.3
|
60.0
|
40.0
|
27.8
|
17.9
|
11.8
|
631.5
|
2013
|
390.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
101.6
|
247.8
|
194.0
|
120.8
|
78.9
|
56.4
|
36.9
|
23.2
|
859.6
|
2014
|
404.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
92.7
|
253.4
|
170.3
|
114.2
|
82.2
|
55.3
|
31.9
|
800.0
|
2015
|
443.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
117.0
|
228.4
|
185.9
|
126.6
|
83.6
|
57.2
|
798.7
|
2016
|
455.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
138.7
|
256.5
|
194.6
|
140.6
|
105.9
|
836.3
|
2017
|
532.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
107.3
|
278.7
|
256.5
|
192.5
|
835.0
|
2018
|
654.0
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
122.7
|
361.9
|
337.7
|
822.3
|
2019
|
581.5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
143.8
|
349.0
|
492.8
|
2020
|
435.7
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
-
|
133.0
|
133.0
|
Subtotal
|
5,439.8
|
1,990.5
|
429.1
|
542.9
|
656.5
|
752.9
|
844.8
|
837.1
|
860.8
|
945.0
|
1,141.5
|
1,271.9
|
$ 10,273.0
|
Americas Insolvency
|
1996-2010
|
606.4
|
390.9
|
261.2
|
270.4
|
231.0
|
158.9
|
51.2
|
8.6
|
4.6
|
2.5
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
1,381.5
|
2011
|
180.4
|
—
|
15.2
|
66.4
|
82.8
|
85.8
|
76.9
|
36.0
|
3.7
|
1.6
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
369.6
|
2012
|
251.4
|
—
|
—
|
17.4
|
103.6
|
94.1
|
80.1
|
60.7
|
29.3
|
4.3
|
1.9
|
0.9
|
392.3
|
2013
|
227.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
52.5
|
82.6
|
81.7
|
63.4
|
47.8
|
21.9
|
2.9
|
1.3
|
354.1
|
2014
|
148.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
37.0
|
50.9
|
44.3
|
37.4
|
28.8
|
15.8
|
2.2
|
216.4
|
2015
|
63.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3.4
|
17.9
|
20.1
|
19.8
|
16.7
|
7.9
|
85.8
|
2016
|
91.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
18.9
|
30.4
|
25.0
|
19.9
|
14.4
|
108.6
|
2017
|
275.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
49.1
|
97.3
|
80.9
|
58.8
|
286.1
|
2018
|
97.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.7
|
27.4
|
30.5
|
64.6
|
2019
|
123.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13.3
|
31.4
|
44.7
|
2020
|
62.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
Subtotal
|
2,127.4
|
390.9
|
276.4
|
354.2
|
469.9
|
458.4
|
344.2
|
249.8
|
222.4
|
207.9
|
180.9
|
155.3
|
3,310.3
|
Total Americas
|
7,567.2
|
2,381.4
|
705.5
|
897.1
|
1,126.4
|
1,211.3
|
1,189.0
|
1,086.9
|
1,083.2
|
1,152.9
|
1,322.4
|
1,427.2
|
13,583.3
|
Europe Core
|
2012
|
20.4
|
—
|
—
|
11.6
|
9.0
|
5.6
|
3.2
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
38.3
|
2013
|
20.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7.1
|
8.5
|
2.3
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
23.3
|
2014
|
773.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
153.2
|
292.0
|
246.4
|
220.8
|
206.3
|
172.9
|
149.8
|
1,441.4
|
2015
|
411.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
45.8
|
100.3
|
86.2
|
80.9
|
66.1
|
54.3
|
433.6
|
2016
|
333.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
40.4
|
78.9
|
72.6
|
58.0
|
48.3
|
298.2
|
2017
|
252.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
17.9
|
56.0
|
44.1
|
36.1
|
154.1
|
2018
|
341.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
24.3
|
88.7
|
71.2
|
184.2
|
2019
|
518.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
47.9
|
125.7
|
173.6
|
2020
|
324.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32.4
|
32.4
|
Subtotal
|
2,995.6
|
-
|
-
|
11.6
|
16.1
|
167.3
|
343.3
|
390.6
|
407.0
|
443.4
|
480.1
|
519.7
|
2,779.1
|
Europe Insolvency
|
2014
|
10.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
-
|
4.3
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
16.3
|
2015
|
19.0
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3.0
|
4.4
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
24.0
|
2016
|
39.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.2
|
12.7
|
12.9
|
10.7
|
7.9
|
50.4
|
2017
|
39.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.2
|
7.9
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
28.1
|
2018
|
44.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.6
|
8.4
|
10.3
|
19.3
|
2019
|
77.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5.1
|
21.1
|
26.2
|
2020
|
105.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.1
|
6.1
|
Subtotal
|
335.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7.3
|
14.5
|
22.1
|
28.8
|
38.8
|
58.9
|
170.4
|
Total Europe
|
3,331.5
|
-
|
-
|
11.6
|
16.1
|
167.3
|
350.6
|
405.1
|
429.1
|
472.2
|
518.9
|
578.6
|
2,949.5
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 10,898.7
|
$ 2,381.4
|
$ 705.5
|
$ 908.7
|
$ 1,142.5
|
$ 1,378.6
|
$ 1,539.6
|
$ 1,492.0
|
$ 1,512.3
|
$ 1,625.1
|
$ 1,841.3
|
$ 2,005.8
|
$ 16,532.8
|
(1)
|
For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
|
(2)
|
Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
For our non-US amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus interest expense, net and other; plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus recoveries applied to negative allowance; less gain on sale of subsidiaries; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); and plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
|
12/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$ 149
|
$ 86
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
41
|
20
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(2)
|
(12)
|
Interest expense, net and other
|
143
|
142
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18
|
17
|
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
18
|
12
|
Gain on sale of subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected in recoveries*
|
968
|
843
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,337
|
$ 1,108
|
*Prior to Q1 2020, this included collections applied to principal on finance receivables
|
Borrowings
|
$ 2,661
|
$ 2,808
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
1,337
|
1,108
|
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
1.99
|
2.53
Investor Contact:
Darby Schoenfeld, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
[email protected]
SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.
Share this article