PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $2.5 million, or 9%, to $29.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $63.2 million, or 73%, to $149.3 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (compared to the fourth quarter of 2019)

Total cash collections increased 6% to $481.9 million on a reported basis and a constant currency adjusted basis.

on a reported basis and a constant currency adjusted basis. Total revenues increased 2% to $273.9 million .

. Income from operations increased 26% to $89.2 million .

. Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 61.9% during the quarter compared to 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

of 61.9% during the quarter compared to 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased 9% to $29.8 million .

. Diluted earnings per share increased 8% to $0.65 .

. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the last 12 months decreased to 1.99x from 2.53x at December 31, 2019 .

for the last 12 months decreased to 1.99x from 2.53x at . Total portfolio purchases of $289.8 million .

. Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.5 billion .

Full Year 2020 Highlights (compared to the full year of 2019)

Record total cash collections which increased 9% to $2.0 billion .

. Record total revenues which increased 5% to $1.1 billion .

. Record income from operations which increased 41% to $349.7 million .

. Record cash efficiency ratio1 of 64.5%.

"Cash collections grew in the quarter driven primarily by increases in nonlegal collections in the U.S. and by Core and Insolvency in Europe. In the U.S., we continue to see customers choosing to voluntarily resolve their debts through the call centers and digital platforms. In Europe, cash collections were driven by record portfolio purchases in 2019, as well as strong investment levels in 2020 at increased underwritten net returns," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Looking ahead, we entered 2021 with a similar base of maximum forward flow commitments as 2020, but we expect they will deliver more actual investment volume. We believe that the pipeline for 2021 is strong, particularly in Europe, and we remain optimistic about supply globally."

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency adjusted basis:















Cash Collection Source 2020

2019 ($ in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Americas Core $ 286,524 $ 336,322 $ 343,269 $ 305,780

$ 276,639 Americas Insolvency 36,048 37,344 38,685 43,210

40,801 Europe Core 141,471 131,702 115,145 131,340

126,649 Europe Insolvency 17,830 13,971 12,841 14,243

12,520 Total Cash Collections $ 481,873 $ 519,339 $ 509,940 $ 494,573

$ 456,609









































Cash Collection Source











Constant Currency Adjusted 2020







2019 ($ in thousands) Q4







Q4 Americas Core $ 286,524







$ 269,231 Americas Insolvency 36,048







40,808 Europe Core 141,471







132,291 Europe Insolvency 17,830







12,960 Total Cash Collections $ 481,873







$ 455,290

Cash collections in the quarter increased $25.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 22% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections, a 12% increase in Europe Core cash collections and a 42% increase in Europe Insolvency cash collections. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in U.S. legal and Americas Insolvency cash collections. While cash collections decreased in Other Americas, this was primarily driven by foreign exchange rates. For the full year, cash collections increased $164.5 million compared to the full year of 2019.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 22% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections, a 12% increase in Europe Core cash collections and a 42% increase in Europe Insolvency cash collections. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in U.S. legal and Americas Insolvency cash collections. While cash collections decreased in Other Americas, this was primarily driven by foreign exchange rates. For the full year, cash collections increased compared to the full year of 2019. Portfolio income was $233.5 million compared to $262.8 million in income recognized on finance receivables in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, portfolio income was $984.0 million compared to $998.4 million in income recognized on finance receivables for the same period in 2019.

compared to in income recognized on finance receivables in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, portfolio income was compared to in income recognized on finance receivables for the same period in 2019. Changes in expected recoveries were a net positive of $36.9 million . This amount reflects $66.3 million in recoveries in excess of forecast from overperformance during the quarter, partially offset by a negative $29.4 million adjustment for changes in expected future recoveries. The Company has assumed that a portion of the current quarter overperformance is acceleration of future collections and made cash forecast adjustments deemed appropriate given the current environment.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $1.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs mainly as a result of a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call centers and digital platforms. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in outside fees and services which was driven by a number of factors, none of which was individually material. For the full year, operating expenses decreased $29.7 million compared to the same period in 2019.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs mainly as a result of a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call centers and digital platforms. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in outside fees and services which was driven by a number of factors, none of which was individually material. For the full year, operating expenses decreased compared to the same period in 2019. Interest expense, net decreased $0.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average interest rates. For the full year, interest expense, net was almost flat to the same period in 2019.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average interest rates. For the full year, interest expense, net was almost flat to the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year was 19.7%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $289.8 million in finance receivables in the fourth quarter of 2020.

in finance receivables in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of up to $501.9 million with $324.1 million in the Americas and $177.8 million in Europe .















Portfolio Acquisition Source 2020

2019 ($ in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Americas Core $ 67,460 $ 84,139 $ 110,474 $ 172,697

$ 118,153 Americas Insolvency 12,504 14,328 14,527 20,772

22,650 Europe Core 137,647 74,930 34,247 60,990

218,919 Europe Insolvency 72,171 4,203 5,251 18,778

42,613 Total Portfolio Acquisitions $ 289,782 $ 177,600 $ 164,499 $ 273,237

$ 402,335





























About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2020

2019

2020

2019



























Revenues:

















Portfolio income $ 233,480

$ -

$ 984,036

$ -

Changes in expected recoveries 36,909

-

69,297

-

Income recognized on finance receivables -

262,835

-

998,361

Fee income 2,922

4,297

9,748

15,769

Other revenue 545

2,001

2,333

2,951



Total revenues 273,856

269,133

1,065,414

1,017,081



























Net allowance charges -

(12,598)

-

(24,025)



























Operating expenses:















Compensation and employee services 77,533

75,671

295,150

310,441

Legal collection fees 11,783

13,822

53,758

55,261

Legal collection costs 21,638

34,411

101,635

134,156

Agency fees 17,799

15,979

56,418

55,812

Outside fees and services 23,291

15,239

84,087

63,513

Communication 9,099

9,722

40,801

44,057

Rent and occupancy 4,558

4,586

17,973

17,854

Depreciation and amortization 5,971

4,123

18,465

17,464

Other operating expenses 12,969

12,198

47,426

46,811



Total operating expenses 184,641

185,751

715,713

745,369



Income from operations 89,215

70,784

349,701

247,687



























Other income and (expense):















Interest expense, net (35,393)

(36,046)

(141,712)

(141,918)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,022)

595

2,005

11,954

Other



318

(241)

(1,049)

(364)



Income before income taxes 53,118

35,092

208,945

117,359































Income tax expense 16,469

4,073

41,203

19,680



Net income 36,649

31,019

167,742

97,679





Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,851

3,678

18,403

11,521



Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 29,798

$ 27,341

$ 149,339

$ 86,158



























Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:















Basic



$ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 3.28

$ 1.90

Diluted



$ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 3.26

$ 1.89



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding:















Basic



45,583

45,413

45,540

45,387

Diluted



45,973

45,748

45,860

45,577

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)















(unaudited)

















December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020

2019



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,613

$ 119,774 Restricted cash 12,434

4,033 Investments 55,759

56,176 Finance receivables, net 3,514,788

3,514,165 Other receivables, net 13,194

10,606 Income taxes receivable 21,928

17,918 Deferred tax assets, net 83,205

63,225 Right-of-use assets 52,951

68,972 Property and equipment, net 58,356

56,501 Goodwill 492,989

480,794 Other assets 38,844

31,727







Total assets $ 4,453,061

$ 4,423,891







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 5,294

$ 4,258

Accrued expenses 97,320

88,925

Income taxes payable 29,692

4,046

Deferred tax liabilities, net 40,867

85,390

Lease liabilities 57,348

73,377

Interest-bearing deposits 132,739

106,246

Borrowings 2,661,289

2,808,425

Other liabilities 54,986

26,211



















Total liabilities 3,079,535

3,196,878



















Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 authorized shares,









no shares issued and outstanding shares -

-



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,585 shares









issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; 100,000 shares authorized,









45,416 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 456

454



Additional paid-in capital 75,282

67,321



Retained earnings 1,511,970

1,362,631



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (245,791)

(261,018)





Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,341,917

1,169,388







Noncontrolling interests 31,609

57,625







Total equity 1,373,526

1,227,013









Total liabilities and equity $ 4,453,061

$ 4,423,891





















Select Expenses (Income)















(in thousands, pre-tax) Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses - - - - - - 227 223 Legal costs not associated with normal operations - - - - - - - - Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount 1,959 2,388 3,247 3,217 3,157 3,128 3,071 3,042 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt

issuance costs 2,393 2,476 2,743 2,640 2,649 2,649 2,655 2,636 Change in fair value on derivatives 3,875 3,701 3,284 2,039 1,247 1,126 1,645 349 Amortization of intangibles 1,792 360 351 349 407 400 418 347 Share-based compensation expense 5,370 3,097 3,063 2,857 2,809 2,974 2,620 2,314



















Purchase Price Multiples as of December 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands











Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (5) Americas Core









1996-2010 $ 1,078,219 $ 3,398,610 $ 28,969 315% 240% 2011 209,602 720,510 19,048 344% 245% 2012 254,076 653,102 21,655 257% 226% 2013 390,826 896,381 36,759 229% 211% 2014 404,117 866,597 58,983 214% 204% 2015 443,114 927,497 132,263 209% 205% 2016 455,767 1,092,218 230,039 240% 201% 2017 532,851 1,210,475 367,123 227% 193% 2018 653,975 1,362,777 521,466 208% 202% 2019 581,476 1,240,122 717,793 213% 206% 2020 435,668 929,706 796,502 213% 213% Subtotal 5,439,691 13,297,995 2,930,600



Americas Insolvency







1996-2010 606,395 1,382,682 1,105 228% 180% 2011 180,432 370,180 567 205% 155% 2012 251,395 392,605 256 156% 136% 2013 227,834 354,923 832 156% 133% 2014 148,420 218,485 2,045 147% 124% 2015 63,170 87,254 1,489 138% 125% 2016 91,442 116,918 9,209 128% 123% 2017 275,257 348,732 62,593 127% 125% 2018 97,879 130,683 66,033 134% 127% 2019 123,077 160,804 116,037 131% 128% 2020 62,130 84,622 78,098 136% 136% Subtotal 2,127,431 3,647,888 338,264



Total Americas 7,567,122 16,945,883 3,268,864



Europe Core









2012 20,409 41,210 - 202% 187% 2013 20,334 25,448 - 125% 119% 2014 773,811 2,229,255 630,934 288% 208% 2015 411,340 734,276 274,714 179% 160% 2016 333,090 556,493 295,560 167% 167% 2017 252,174 353,557 194,165 140% 144% 2018 341,775 524,117 361,355 153% 148% 2019 518,610 778,422 630,040 150% 152% 2020 324,119 557,289 523,089 172% 172% Subtotal 2,995,662 5,800,067 2,909,857



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 18,223 213 168% 129% 2015 18,973 29,023 2,512 153% 139% 2016 39,338 56,801 10,424 144% 130% 2017 39,235 49,142 20,019 125% 128% 2018 44,908 52,955 36,032 118% 123% 2019 77,218 101,891 77,854 132% 130% 2020 105,440 135,890 129,591 129% 129% Subtotal 335,988 443,925 276,645



Total Europe 3,331,650 6,243,992 3,186,502



Total PRA Group $ 10,898,772 $ 23,189,875 $ 6,455,366









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-US amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) For our non-US amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate. (5) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Amounts in thousands











Purchase Period Cash Collections(1) Portfolio

Income (1) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries(1) Total Portfolio

Revenue (1) (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

December 31,2020 (3) Americas Core









1996-2010 $ 18,838 $ 15,419 $ (3,156) $ 12,263 $ 6,140 2011 10,855 10,016 (3,722) 6,294 3,142 2012 11,805 10,055 (7,485) 2,570 6,761 2013 23,161 16,709 (10,833) 5,876 16,290 2014 31,921 23,563 (21,081) 2,482 25,525 2015 57,223 34,339 (14,111) 20,228 56,170 2016 105,905 59,388 796 60,184 93,024 2017 192,524 91,632 25,085 116,717 165,492 2018 337,697 135,689 32,123 167,812 286,204 2019 349,021 175,258 36,325 211,583 380,756 2020 132,945 78,573 18,114 96,687 398,271 Subtotal 1,271,895 650,641 52,055 702,696 1,437,775 Americas Insolvency







1996-2010 844 $ 992 (128) 864 - 2011 483 406 79 485 - 2012 925 697 509 1,206 - 2013 1,311 1,310 11 1,321 - 2014 2,229 2,500 (734) 1,766 224 2015 7,909 4,036 (1,002) 3,034 898 2016 14,362 3,402 970 4,372 7,423 2017 58,826 15,607 (428) 15,179 51,771 2018 30,513 8,762 2,960 11,722 55,653 2019 31,360 11,293 3,480 14,773 97,250 2020 6,525 4,064 (869) 3,195 57,929 Subtotal 155,287 53,069 4,848 57,917 271,148 Total Americas 1,427,182 703,710 56,903 760,613 1,708,923 Europe Core









2012 1,218 687 531 1,218 - 2013 685 333 353 686 - 2014 149,782 106,875 11,173 118,048 168,604 2015 54,252 30,917 (575) 30,342 144,112 2016 48,333 26,722 (2,260) 24,462 172,697 2017 36,084 13,521 (5,500) 8,021 135,149 2018 71,253 26,261 3,519 29,780 235,099 2019 125,712 43,091 (2,837) 40,254 416,812 2020 32,339 12,507 6,199 18,706 309,229 Subtotal 519,658 260,914 10,603 271,517 1,581,702 Europe Insolvency







2014 802 511 69 580 90 2015 2,871 1,367 49 1,416 1,627 2016 7,950 3,047 (204) 2,843 7,583 2017 9,819 1,960 568 2,528 17,602 2018 10,315 2,935 (2,229) 706 31,143 2019 21,082 6,637 1,933 8,570 63,230 2020 6,046 2,955 1,605 4,560 102,888 Subtotal 58,885 19,412 1,791 21,203 224,163 Total Europe 578,543 280,326 12,394 292,720 1,805,865 Total PRA Group $ 2,005,725 $ 984,036 $ 69,297 $ 1,053,333 $ 3,514,788















(1) For our non-U.S., amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (2) Total Portfolio Revenue refers to Portfolio Income and Changes in Expected Recoveries combined. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the December 31, 2020 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of December 31, 2020 Amounts in millions





Purchase Period (2) Purchase Price (2)(3) Cash Collections 1996-2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Americas Core

























1996-2010 $ 1,078.2 $ 1,990.5 $ 367.1 $ 311.5 $ 228.4 $ 157.7 $ 109.3 $ 70.2 $ 46.0 $ 34.4 $ 28.4 $ 18.8 $ 3,362.3 2011 209.6 — 62.0 174.5 152.9 108.5 73.8 48.7 32.0 21.6 16.6 10.9 701.5 2012 254.1 — — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 11.8 631.5 2013 390.8 — — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 859.6 2014 404.1 — — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 800.0 2015 443.1 — — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 798.7 2016 455.8 — — — — — — 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 836.3 2017 532.9 — — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 835.0 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 822.3 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 492.8 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — — - 133.0 133.0 Subtotal 5,439.8 1,990.5 429.1 542.9 656.5 752.9 844.8 837.1 860.8 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.9 $ 10,273.0 Americas Insolvency























1996-2010 606.4 390.9 261.2 270.4 231.0 158.9 51.2 8.6 4.6 2.5 1.4 0.8 1,381.5 2011 180.4 — 15.2 66.4 82.8 85.8 76.9 36.0 3.7 1.6 0.7 0.5 369.6 2012 251.4 — — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 392.3 2013 227.8 — — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 354.1 2014 148.4 — — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 216.4 2015 63.2 — — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 85.8 2016 91.4 — — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 108.6 2017 275.3 — — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 286.1 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 64.6 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — — 13.3 31.4 44.7 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — — — 6.6 6.6 Subtotal 2,127.4 390.9 276.4 354.2 469.9 458.4 344.2 249.8 222.4 207.9 180.9 155.3 3,310.3 Total Americas 7,567.2 2,381.4 705.5 897.1 1,126.4 1,211.3 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.2 1,152.9 1,322.4 1,427.2 13,583.3 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 — — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 38.3 2013 20.3 — — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 23.3 2014 773.8 — — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 1,441.4 2015 411.3 — — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 433.6 2016 333.1 — — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 298.2 2017 252.2 — — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 154.1 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.2 184.2 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — — 47.9 125.7 173.6 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — — — 32.4 32.4 Subtotal 2,995.6 - - 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 2,779.1 Europe Insolvency

























2014 10.9 — — — — - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 16.3 2015 19.0 — — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 24.0 2016 39.3 — — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 50.4 2017 39.2 — — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 28.1 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 19.3 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — — 5.1 21.1 26.2 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — — — 6.1 6.1 Subtotal 335.9 - - - - - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 58.9 170.4 Total Europe 3,331.5 - - 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 578.6 2,949.5 Total PRA Group $ 10,898.7 $ 2,381.4 $ 705.5 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.5 $ 1,378.6 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.3 $ 1,625.1 $ 1,841.3 $ 2,005.8 $ 16,532.8



(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) For our non-US amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus interest expense, net and other; plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus recoveries applied to negative allowance; less gain on sale of subsidiaries; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); and plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 149 $ 86 Income tax expense (benefit)



41 20 Foreign exchange (gain) loss



(2) (12) Interest expense, net and other

143 142 Depreciation and amortization

18 17 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18 12 Gain on sale of subsidiaries



- - Recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected in recoveries* 968 843 LTM Adjusted EBITDA



$ 1,337 $ 1,108













*Prior to Q1 2020, this included collections applied to principal on finance receivables

















Borrowings





$ 2,661 $ 2,808 LTM Adjusted EBITDA



1,337 1,108 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA



1.99 2.53

