PRA Group to Present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company" or "PRA"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, announced today that management is scheduled to present to investors attending the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time.

A webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will also be available at PRA's investor relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request an invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected] or 757-431-7913.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.