PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Company Achieves 13% Cash Collections Growth Year-over-Year and $1.2 Billion of Purchases for Full Year 2025

Net Loss Attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $305 Million for Full Year 2025, Primarily Driven by a Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment Charge of $413 Million in Q3 2025; Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PRA of $73 million for Full Year 2025

Continued to Improve U.S. Operations and Build on the Strong Track Record of our European Business

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company" or "PRA"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2025") and full year of 2025.

Q4 2025 Highlights

Total cash collections of $531.7 million, up 13.6%.

Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 61.4%.

of 61.4%. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $56.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.46.

Total portfolio purchases of $314.8 million.

Record estimated remaining collections ("ERC")2 of $8.6 billion.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Total cash collections of $2.1 billion, up 12.8%.

Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 41.8%. Excluding the $412.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in Q3 2025, adjusted cash efficiency ratio 1 of 61.3%.

of 41.8%. Excluding the $412.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in Q3 2025, adjusted cash efficiency ratio of 61.3%. Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $305.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $(7.79).

Excluding the goodwill impairment charge and gain from the sale of the Company's equity interest in RCB (the servicing company for its nonperforming loan investments in Brazil), adjusted net income attributable to PRA 3 of $72.6 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share 4 of $1.84.

of $72.6 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.84. Total portfolio purchases of $1.2 billion, representing the third highest level of investments in Company history.

Adjusted EBITDA 5 of $1.3 billion, up 16%.

1. Cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less adjusted operating expenses by cash receipts. Calculation of the adjusted cash efficiency ratio can be found at the end of this press release. 2. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. 3. A reconciliation of net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA can be found at the end of this press release. 4. A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share can be found at the end of this press release. 5. A reconciliation of net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

"PRA made significant progress in 2025. Since stepping into the CEO role in June, we have further strengthened our U.S. operational platform, built on the track record of our European franchise, and developed our longer-term strategy and key financial goals," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "In the U.S., we successfully executed against our near-term strategic priorities, including driving cost savings, reorganizing our operations, creating a new talent hub, and implementing our IT modernization roadmap."

"Our adjusted non-GAAP results demonstrate a stable earnings platform, underpinned by a strong and well-diversified capital structure with moderate leverage that has declined in recent quarters. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased $10 million of our shares, bringing the total amount repurchased in 2025 to $20 million, in line with our capital allocation strategy to drive shareholder value."

"Overall, we are moving in the right direction as we continue to improve our financial profile and focus on delivering higher returns while reducing leverage. Looking ahead, we are introducing our PRA 3.0 strategy to evolve the Company into a high-performing, technology-enabled global allocator of capital. We believe that the actions we are taking will drive stronger financial results and unlock meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 U.S. Core

$ 249,322

$ 258,277

$ 253,856

$ 240,467

$ 208,624 U.S. Insolvency

20,223

21,131

21,175

20,589

21,722 Europe Core

188,277

185,910

185,652

164,371

162,564 Europe Insolvency

19,166

22,658

24,609

21,205

23,724 Other markets (1)

54,670

54,268

50,996

50,804

$ 51,432 Total Cash Collections

$ 531,658

$ 542,244

$ 536,288

$ 497,436

$ 468,066

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2025













2024 ($ in thousands)

Q4













Q4 U.S. Core

$ 249,322













$ 208,623 U.S. Insolvency

20,223













21,722 Europe Core

188,277













174,587 Europe Insolvency

19,166













24,680 Other markets (1)

54,670













$ 54,822 Total Cash Collections

$ 531,658













$ 484,434



























1. Reflects total cash collections in South America, Canada and Australia.

Total cash collections in Q4 2025 increased 13.6% to $531.7 million compared to $468.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 ("Q4 2024"). For the full year, total cash collections increased 12.8% to $2.1 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in 2024. The increase in both periods was driven by the continued increase in cash generation from our investments in the U.S. legal collections channel as well as strong performance in our European business.























Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Year Ended Dec 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Portfolio income

$ 262,830

$ 229,720

$ 1,013,271

$ 857,188 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

36,543

31,879

120,696

156,135 Changes in expected future recoveries

27,336

23,381

55,755

84,733 Changes in expected recoveries

63,879

55,260

176,451

240,868 Total portfolio revenue

$ 326,709

$ 284,980

$ 1,189,722

$ 1,098,056



















Portfolio income in Q4 2025 increased 14.4% to $262.8 million, compared to $229.7 million in Q4 2024. For the full year, total portfolio income increased 18.2% to $1.0 billion, compared to $857.2 million in 2024. The increase in both periods was driven by strong recent purchases at improved returns.

Changes in expected recoveries in Q4 2025 increased to $63.9 million, compared to $55.3 million in Q4 2024. For the full year, Changes in expected recoveries decreased to $176.5 million, compared to $240.9 million in 2024.

Total portfolio revenue in Q4 2025 increased 14.6% to $326.7 million, compared to $285.0 million in Q4 2024. For the full year, total portfolio revenue increased 8.3% to $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in 2024.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q4 2025 increased 4.4% to $207.8 million, compared to $199.1 million in Q4 2024.

For the full year, operating expenses increased by 59.0% to $1.2 billion, compared to $774.8 million in 2024. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge in Q3 2025, adjusted operating expenses 1 increased 5.8% to $819.5 million, compared to $774.8 million in 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth.

increased 5.8% to $819.5 million, compared to $774.8 million in 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued investments in our U.S. legal collections channel to drive future cash collections growth. For the full year, interest expense, net increased by 9.8% to $251.8 million, compared to $229.3 million in 2024, primarily reflecting higher debt balances to support portfolio investments.

The effective tax rate for the full year was (19.2)%.

1. A reconciliation of Total operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses can be found at the end of this press release.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 U.S. Core

$ 102,254

$ 119,672

$ 160,193

$ 148,903

$ 161,167 U.S. Insolvency

10,088

14,809

22,134

12,059

9,460 Europe Core

152,375

95,239

142,465

108,390

220,875 Europe Insolvency

4,758

5,934

4,757

4,856

8,272 Other markets (2)

45,326

$ 19,838

$ 16,956

$ 17,494

$ 32,896 Total Portfolio Purchases

$ 314,801

$ 255,492

$ 346,505

$ 291,702

$ 432,670























The Company purchased $314.8 million of nonperforming loan portfolios in Q4 2025 and $1.2 billion in 2025.

At the end of Q4 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments3 of $378.0 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $167.4 million in the U.S, $194.8 million in Europe, and $15.8 million in other markets.

2. Reflects total portfolio purchases in South America, Canada and Australia. 3. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of December 31, 2025 was $1.1 billion, comprised of $825.2 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $274.3 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until February 26, 2027, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 83300# until March 5, 2026.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA's or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA's future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that PRA's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including PRA's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA's website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA's business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the SEC or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA's expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues













Portfolio income $ 262,830

$ 229,720

$ 1,013,271

$ 857,188 Changes in expected recoveries 63,879

55,260

176,451

240,868 Total portfolio revenue 326,709

284,980

1,189,722

1,098,056 Other revenue 6,681

8,252

12,115

16,468 Total revenues 333,390

293,232

1,201,837

1,114,524 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 73,381

74,959

296,665

298,903 Legal collection costs 43,906

34,036

161,647

124,782 Legal collection fees 16,906

16,270

64,319

56,623 Agency fees 23,812

21,583

92,424

83,334 Professional and outside services 20,164

19,592

84,389

83,218 Communication 8,433

9,230

36,704

43,433 Rent and occupancy 3,879

4,474

14,517

16,929 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-lived assets 1,728

2,966

10,439

10,792 Goodwill impairment —

—

412,611

— Other operating expenses 15,595

15,986

58,395

56,778 Total operating expenses 207,804

199,096

1,232,110

774,792 Income/(loss) from operations 125,586

94,136

(30,273)

339,732 Other income and (expense)













Interest expense, net (64,370)

(60,574)

(251,788)

(229,267) Gain on sale of equity method investment —

—

38,403

— Other 646

(162)

419

(860) Income/(loss) before income taxes 61,862

33,400

(243,239)

109,605 Income tax expense 2,647

10,616

46,735

21,032 Net Income/(loss) 59,215

22,784

(289,974)

88,573 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,687

4,328

15,168

17,972 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 56,528

$ 18,456

$ (305,142)

$ 70,601 Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













Basic $ 1.46

$ 0.47

$ (7.79)

$ 1.79 Diluted $ 1.46

$ 0.47

$ (7.79)

$ 1.79 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 38,741

39,468

39,173

39,382 Diluted 38,845

39,681

39,173

39,542

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,409

$ 105,938 Investments 66,628

66,304 Finance receivables, net 4,688,024

4,140,742 Income taxes receivable 17,702

19,559 Deferred tax assets, net 76,955

75,134 Right-of-use assets 29,206

32,173 Property and equipment, net 24,886

29,498 Goodwill 26,871

396,357 Other assets 68,641

65,450 Total assets $ 5,103,322

$ 4,931,155 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 131,812

$ 141,211 Income taxes payable 29,845

28,584 Deferred tax liabilities, net 17,064

16,813 Lease liabilities 32,160

36,437 Interest-bearing deposits 106,148

163,406 Borrowings 3,697,338

3,326,621 Other liabilities 48,990

24,476 Total liabilities 4,063,357

3,737,548 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,453 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 385

395 Additional paid-in capital 11,474

17,882 Retained earnings 1,255,007

1,560,149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (287,015)

(443,394) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 979,851

1,135,032 Noncontrolling interests 60,114

58,575 Total equity 1,039,965

1,193,607 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,103,322

$ 4,931,155

Purchase Price Multiples as of December 31, 2025 Amounts in thousands, except percentages Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) U.S. Core









1996-2015 $ 2,736,875 $ 7,502,110 $ 102,171 274 % 224 % 2016 400,545 819,859 35,429 205 % 195 % 2017 511,902 1,168,721 73,695 228 % 193 % 2018 604,669 1,373,598 101,701 227 % 199 % 2019 432,222 1,017,197 77,296 235 % 209 % 2020 415,384 940,632 97,908 226 % 215 % 2021 339,885 605,109 130,492 178 % 191 % 2022 275,433 435,295 151,728 158 % 164 % 2023 506,319 956,536 495,435 189 % 191 % 2024 727,672 1,627,822 1,133,172 224 % 211 % 2025 531,021 1,144,436 1,038,346 216 % 216 % Subtotal 7,481,927 17,591,315 3,437,373



U.S. Insolvency







1996-2015 1,472,385 2,806,455 1 191 % 154 % 2016 67,454 85,643 33 127 % 124 % 2017 275,257 359,492 257 131 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,203 94 140 % 127 % 2019 120,845 164,082 289 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,166 1,993 145 % 136 % 2021 54,898 74,234 7,566 135 % 136 % 2022 33,442 47,906 13,948 143 % 139 % 2023 61,242 80,354 42,982 131 % 136 % 2024 68,168 99,515 64,368 146 % 149 % 2025 59,091 94,574 89,396 160 % 160 % Subtotal 2,372,791 4,039,624 220,927



Total U.S. 9,854,718 21,630,939 3,658,300



Europe Core









2012-2015 1,225,893 3,502,939 501,505 286 % 190 % 2016 333,090 592,884 139,586 178 % 167 % 2017 252,174 365,536 81,441 145 % 144 % 2018 341,775 565,847 154,776 166 % 148 % 2019 518,610 886,432 288,716 171 % 152 % 2020 324,119 606,494 222,958 187 % 172 % 2021 412,411 729,384 346,484 177 % 170 % 2022 359,447 596,537 391,041 166 % 162 % 2023 410,593 703,345 487,208 171 % 169 % 2024 451,786 817,788 724,434 181 % 180 % 2025 512,533 949,923 892,135 185 % 185 % Subtotal 5,142,431 10,317,109 4,230,284



Europe Insolvency







2014-2015 29,849 48,955 — 164 % 135 % 2016 39,338 58,523 469 149 % 130 % 2017 39,235 52,785 300 135 % 128 % 2018 44,908 53,296 686 119 % 123 % 2019 77,218 114,448 4,538 148 % 130 % 2020 105,440 162,042 7,550 154 % 129 % 2021 53,230 80,047 11,541 150 % 134 % 2022 44,604 65,853 23,130 148 % 137 % 2023 46,558 66,329 36,108 142 % 138 % 2024 43,459 64,128 43,558 148 % 147 % 2025 20,760 30,102 28,167 145 % 145 % Subtotal 544,599 796,508 156,047



Total Europe 5,687,030 11,113,617 4,386,331



Total other markets (6) 940,304 2,193,890 564,234 233 % 204 % Total PRA Group $ 16,482,052 $ 34,938,446 $ 8,608,865









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. Purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2025 exchange rate. (5) The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of purchase. (6) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) Amounts in thousands

Year Ended December 31, 2025

As of December 31, 2025 Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) U.S. Core











1996-2015 $ 53,587 $ 26,258 $ 13,387 $ 39,645

$ 33,430 2016 12,907 7,702 (636) 7,066

14,911 2017 26,648 14,363 6,487 20,850

30,259 2018 42,911 19,553 7,183 26,736

49,931 2019 37,333 16,692 3,072 19,764

37,766 2020 50,390 21,632 4,934 26,566

50,181 2021 52,793 28,021 (14,710) 13,311

65,403 2022 58,512 25,407 (19,249) 6,158

89,144 2023 185,870 91,451 (33,694) 57,757

268,624 2024 374,880 212,323 42,435 254,758

611,570 2025 106,091 89,455 9,235 98,690

522,814 Subtotal 1,001,922 552,857 18,444 571,301

1,774,033 U.S. Insolvency











1996-2015 1,024 24 1,009 1,033

1 2016 127 16 8 24

31 2017 1,000 92 448 540

227 2018 1,015 32 562 594

89 2019 2,682 85 1,004 1,089

276 2020 8,723 747 (1,207) (460)

1,806 2021 11,760 1,510 275 1,785

7,080 2022 10,471 2,057 437 2,494

12,425 2023 18,040 5,243 (123) 5,120

36,785 2024 23,097 10,571 (1,091) 9,480

48,880 2025 5,179 5,377 1,461 6,838

59,772 Subtotal 83,118 25,754 2,783 28,537

167,372 Total U.S. 1,085,040 578,611 21,227 599,838

1,941,405 Europe Core











2012-2015 126,911 69,456 43,876 113,332

148,237 2016 27,114 11,577 5,547 17,124

79,003 2017 15,710 5,604 (857) 4,747

54,052 2018 34,331 12,302 3,333 15,635

99,338 2019 61,690 19,757 20,224 39,981

194,078 2020 45,146 17,288 12,576 29,864

134,890 2021 59,665 25,558 7,397 32,955

209,447 2022 67,772 26,901 4,471 31,372

246,086 2023 93,166 37,757 7,603 45,360

290,922 2024 135,606 58,624 6,222 64,846

405,324 2025 57,099 27,241 5,451 32,692

484,918 Subtotal 724,210 312,065 115,843 427,908

2,346,295 Europe Insolvency











2014-2015 347 — 347 347

— 2016 594 81 482 563

120 2017 952 42 630 672

183 2018 1,427 83 306 389

556 2019 6,105 606 424 1,030

3,811 2020 15,517 1,182 2,185 3,367

7,071 2021 14,619 1,591 4,658 6,249

10,553 2022 15,240 2,791 2,957 5,748

19,924 2023 15,679 4,160 1,421 5,581

30,139 2024 15,241 5,996 1,076 7,072

32,886 2025 1,917 1,349 517 1,866

20,382 Subtotal 87,638 17,881 15,003 32,884

125,625 Total Europe 811,848 329,946 130,846 460,792

2,471,920 Total other markets (4) 210,738 104,714 24,378 129,092

274,699 Total PRA Group $ 2,107,626 $ 1,013,271 $ 176,451 $ 1,189,722

$ 4,688,024





(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current year. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2025 exchange rate. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of December 31, 2025 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections

Purchase Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total U.S. Core





















1996-2015 $ 2,736.9 $ 5,186.4 $ 673.8 $ 479.4 $ 337.7 $ 230.9 $ 149.3 $ 98.2 $ 67.1 $ 51.7 $ 64.7 $ 53.6 $ 7,392.8 2016 400.5 — 86.1 195.3 160.1 116.6 88.7 59.9 29.1 17.6 18.1 12.9 784.4 2017 511.9 — — 94.3 264.4 247.1 185.6 124.8 73.1 41.6 37.5 26.6 1095.0 2018 604.7 — — — 106.3 320.2 304.7 214.8 131.6 83.2 68.1 42.9 1271.8 2019 432.2 — — — — 93.4 282.2 237.4 141.7 86.1 61.8 37.3 939.9 2020 415.4 — — — — — 127.4 274.7 185.4 121.3 83.6 50.4 842.8 2021 339.9 — — — — — — 73.8 149.9 115.3 82.8 52.8 474.6 2022 275.4 — — — — — — — 34.9 102.4 87.8 58.5 283.6 2023 506.3 — — — — — — — — 63.5 211.8 185.9 461.2 2024 727.7 — — — — — — — — — 119.8 374.9 494.7 2025 531.0 — — — — — — — — — — 106.1 106.1 Subtotal 7,481.9 5,186.4 759.9 769.0 868.5 1,008.2 1,137.9 1,083.6 812.8 682.7 836.0 1,001.9 14,146.9 U.S. Insolvency





















1996-2015 1,472.4 2,290.4 230.4 142.6 78.6 39.1 13.6 4.5 2.9 1.8 1.4 1.0 2,806.3 2016 67.5 — 10.1 18.9 18.2 16.4 13.0 6.6 1.3 0.6 0.4 0.1 85.6 2017 275.3 — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 1.0 359.3 2018 97.9 — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 1.0 137.0 2019 120.8 — — — — 13.4 30.9 37.9 36.8 28.0 14.2 2.7 163.9 2020 62.1 — — — — — 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 8.7 88.2 2021 54.9 — — — — — — 4.5 17.7 17.4 15.2 11.8 66.6 2022 33.4 — — — — — — — 3.2 9.2 11.1 10.5 34.0 2023 61.2 — — — — — — — — 4.5 14.8 18.0 37.3 2024 68.2 — — — — — — — — — 12.1 23.1 35.2 2025 59.1 — — — — — — — — — — 5.2 5.2 Subtotal 2,372.8 2,290.4 240.5 210.6 200.8 177.2 153.3 145.2 127.7 98.6 91.2 83.1 3,818.6 Total U.S. 9,854.7 7,476.8 1,000.4 979.6 1,069.3 1,185.4 1,291.2 1,228.8 940.5 781.3 927.2 1,085.0 17,965.5 Europe Core





















2012-2015 1,225.8 538.4 350.2 310.3 290.5 241.4 206.0 202.4 164.3 142.4 132.1 126.9 2,704.9 2016 333.1 — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 27.1 466.0 2017 252.2 — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 15.7 267.9 2018 341.8 — — — 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 34.3 417.1 2019 518.6 — — — — 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 61.7 589.9 2020 324.1 — — — — — 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 45.1 344.3 2021 412.4 — — — — — — 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 59.7 337.7 2022 359.4 — — — — — — — 33.9 83.8 74.7 67.8 260.2 2023 410.6 — — — — — — — — 50.2 103.1 93.2 246.5 2024 451.9 — — — — — — — — — 46.3 135.6 181.9 2025 512.5 — — — — — — — — — — 57.1 57.1 Subtotal 5,142.4 538.4 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 724.2 5,873.5 Europe Insolvency





















2014-2015 29.9 7.3 8.3 8.2 7.4 5.4 3.7 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.3 44.3 2016 39.3 — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.6 61.8 2017 39.2 — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 1.0 50.3 2018 44.9 — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 1.4 52.9 2019 77.2 — — — — 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 6.1 107.5 2020 105.4 — — — — — 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 15.5 145.4 2021 53.2 — — — — — — 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 14.6 64.6 2022 44.6 — — — — — — — 4.5 12.4 15.2 15.2 47.3 2023 46.7 — — — — — — — — 4.2 12.7 15.7 32.6 2024 43.4 — — — — — — — — — 9.5 15.2 24.7 2025 20.8 — — — — — — — — — — 1.9 1.9 Subtotal 544.6 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 87.6 633.3 Total Europe 5,687.0 545.7 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 811.8 6,506.8 Total other markets (4) $ 940.3 $ 33.9 $ 86.5 $ 103.9 $ 83.7 $ 137.0 $ 135.9 $ 125.4 $ 135.0 $ 215.9 $ 220.5 $ 210.7 $ 1,488.4 Total PRA Group $ 16,482.0 $ 8,056.4 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.7 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.3 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.8 $ 1,729.0 $ 1,660.7 $ 1,868.6 $ 2,107.5 $ 25,960.7





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the respective year. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. Purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Reflects all vintages in South America, Canada and Australia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the non-GAAP financial measures referred to below, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Included below are reconciliations of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures included below should not be considered as an alternative to the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures included below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (or loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus goodwill impairment; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (305,142) $ 70,601 Adjustments:



Income tax expense 46,735 21,032 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (755) 9 Interest expense, net 251,788 229,267 Other expense 336 851 Depreciation and amortization 9,035 10,792 Impairment of real estate 1,404 — Goodwill impairment 412,611 — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,168 17,972 Gain on sale of equity method investment (38,403) — Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries 922,697 787,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,315,474 $ 1,137,552

Adjusted Cash Efficiency Ratio

The Company uses an adjusted cash efficiency ratio to monitor and evaluate operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment ("Adjusted operating expenses"), relative to cash collections plus fees and revenue recognized from our class action claims recovery services. Management believes the adjusted cash efficiency ratio is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the Company's management of operating expenses. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less Adjusted operating expenses by cash receipts. The following table provides a reconciliation of Total operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses and presents the Company's Adjusted cash efficiency ratios for the years indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):



Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation

and Adjusted Cash Efficiency Ratio

2025

2024

2023 Cash collections $ 2,107,626

$ 1,868,576

$ 1,660,450 Fee income 9,996

10,023

10,384 Cash receipts 2,117,622

1,878,599

1,670,834











Total operating expenses 1,232,110

774,792

702,062 Less: Goodwill impairment 412,611

—

— Adjusted operating expenses 819,499

774,792

702,062











Cash receipts less Adjusted operating expenses 1,298,123

1,103,807

968,772











Adjusted cash efficiency ratio 61.3 %

58.8 %

58.0 %

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to PRA, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, ROATE and Adjusted ROATE

We use Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of certain transactions that are unusual or infrequent in nature and not reflective of our ongoing operations ("Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA" and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", respectively) to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and allow for better comparability. Management believes Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful financial measures for investors in evaluating our operating results.

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE") to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term shareholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it is based on Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA. Adjusted ROATE is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA by average tangible equity.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. to average tangible equity and a reconciliation of Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA and provides the Company's ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the years indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):





Balance as of Year End

Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)



2025

2024

2023

2025

2024

2023 Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. (2)

$ 979,851

$ 1,135,032

$ 1,167,112

$ 1,119,881

$ 1,159,163

$ 1,166,846 Goodwill

26,871

396,357

431,564

(262,053)

(415,685)

(423,110) Other intangible assets

1,435

1,453

1,742

(1,477)

(1,616)

(1,786) Average tangible equity













$ 856,351

$ 741,862

$ 741,950









































ROATE















2025

2024

2023 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













$ (305,142)

$ 70,601

$ (83,477) Return on average tangible equity













(35.6) %

9.5 %

(11.3) %









































Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to

PRA Reconciliation and Adjusted ROATE















2025

2024

2023 Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













$ (305,142)

$ 70,601

$ (83,477) Gain on sale of equity method investment













(38,403)

—

— Goodwill impairment













412,611

—

— Tax effect of adjusting items (3)













3,515

—

— Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to PRA













72,581

70,601

(83,477) Adjusted ROATE













8.5 %

9.5 %

(11.3) %

The following table provides a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share:



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

2025

2024

2023 Diluted earnings per share $ (7.79)

$ 1.79

$ (2.13) Effect of adjusting items and dilutive shares (4) 9.63

—

— Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.84

$ 1.79

$ (2.13)



1. Amounts represent the average balances for the respective years. 2. Not adjusted for Gain on sale of equity method investment in 2025 due to the de minimis effect. 3. Based on the annual effective tax rate and pretax income excluding the effect of the adjusting items. 4. Impact of the non-GAAP adjusting items and dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.

