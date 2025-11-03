PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Double-Digit Growth in Cash-Based Metrics with Disciplined Purchases Focused on Maximizing Value Creation

Non-Cash $413 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge Resulted in Q3 Net Loss of $408 Million

Excluding the Non-Cash Charge, the Company Delivered Adjusted Net Income of $21 Million

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3 2025").

Q3 2025 Highlights (vs. Q3 2024)

Total cash collections of $542.2 million, up 13.7%.

Net loss attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $407.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of ($10.43), which includes a $412.6 million non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. 1 of $20.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.53.

of $20.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.53. Cash efficiency ratio 2 of (15.4)%. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted cash efficiency ratio 2 of 60.6%.

of (15.4)%. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted cash efficiency ratio of 60.6%. Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025 of $1.3 billion, up 15.1%.

for the 12 months ended September 30, 2025 of $1.3 billion, up 15.1%. Total portfolio purchases of $255.5 million, down year-over-year, reflecting our focus on being selective and maximizing value. The Company remains on track to achieve its 2025 portfolio purchases target of $1.2 billion.

Record estimated remaining collections (ERC)4 of $8.4 billion, up 15.2%.

1. A reconciliation of net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. can be found at the end of this press release. 2. Cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. Adjusted cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses, excluding the effect of goodwill impairment, by cash receipts. A calculation of adjusted cash efficiency can be found at the end of this press release. 3. A reconciliation of net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release 4. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.

"It has now been just over 100 days since I have stepped into the CEO role, and my focus has been on accelerating what is working well and tackling areas of our business that need to be improved," said Martin Sjolund, president and chief executive officer. "During this time, we achieved significant progress against our strategic priorities for the U.S. business that we shared last quarter, including driving cost efficiency, reorganizing our U.S. operations, creating a new talent hub, bringing our headquarters corporate and support staff back to the office, and developing our IT modernization roadmap. I am very pleased with how the team has responded and how fast we have been executing against these priorities."

"Q3 represented another step forward for PRA and our ability to create value for our stakeholders. Cash collections grew 14% year-over-year, reflecting recent purchases, the continued strong performance of our European business, and growing momentum in our U.S. operational initiatives. In particular, we have been ramping up our investments in the U.S. legal collections channel, which led to a 27% increase in U.S. legal cash collections for the quarter."

"During the quarter, we recorded a non-recurring, non-cash impairment charge of goodwill related to our Debt Buying and Collection reporting unit. This unit's goodwill was primarily attributed to a European acquisition we made in 2014. The Q3 impairment test was triggered by a sustained decline in our stock price. The impairment charge had no impact on our operations, portfolio valuations, or ERC, and I would like to point out that our European business outperformed our cash collections expectations by 11% year-to-date, and it continues to perform strongly. Overall, we are heading in the right direction and are focused on continuing to improve the financial performance of our business."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 310,108

$ 301,698

$ 288,160

$ 257,711

$ 266,977 Americas Insolvency

23,568

24,329

23,700

24,067

26,065 Europe Core

185,910

185,652

164,371

162,564

158,242 Europe Insolvency

22,658

24,609

21,205

23,724

25,826 Total cash collections

$ 542,244

$ 536,288

$ 497,436

$ 468,066

$ 477,110

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2025













2024 ($ in thousands)

Q3













Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 310,108













$ 267,649 Americas Insolvency

23,568













26,040 Europe Core

185,910













166,803 Europe Insolvency

22,658













26,802 Total cash collections

$ 542,244













$ 487,294























Total cash collections in Q3 2025 increased 13.7% to $542.2 million, compared to $477.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 ("Q3 2024"), driven by higher levels of recent portfolio purchases, strong performance in our European business, and an increase in cash generation from our investments in the U.S. legal collections channel.























Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Portfolio income

$ 258,549

$ 216,122

$ 750,441

$ 627,468 Recoveries collected in excess of forecast

$ 27,351

$ 34,158

$ 84,153

$ 124,256 Changes in expected future recoveries

24,007

26,456

28,419

61,352 Changes in expected recoveries

$ 51,358

$ 60,614

$ 112,572

$ 185,608 Total portfolio revenue

$ 309,907

$ 276,736

$ 863,013

$ 813,076



















Portfolio income in Q3 2025 increased 19.6% to $258.5 million, compared to $216.1 million in Q3 2024, due to strong recent purchases at improved returns.

Recoveries collected in excess of forecast of $27.4 million included a $15.0 million one-time purchase price adjustment payment to a seller that modified the terms and conditions of an existing contract and increases ERC for the related portfolios acquired.

Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2025 increased 12.0% to $309.9 million, compared to $276.7 million in Q3 2024.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q3 2025 increased to $626.7 million, compared to $191.5 million in Q3 2024. This included a $412.6 million non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, adjusted operating expenses were $214.1 million.

Interest expense, net in Q3 2025 increased to $64.1 million, compared to $61.1 million in Q3 2024, primarily reflecting an increase in debt balances.

Portfolio Purchases























Portfolio Purchase Source

2025

2024 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas & Australia Core

$ 139,484

$ 177,097

$ 165,503

$ 194,063

$ 263,613 Americas Insolvency

14,835

22,186

12,953

9,460

10,162 Europe Core

95,239

142,465

108,390

220,875

71,507 Europe Insolvency

5,934

4,757

4,856

8,272

4,696 Total portfolio acquisitions

$ 255,492

$ 346,505

$ 291,702

$ 432,670

$ 349,978























The Company purchased $255.5 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2025.

At the end of Q3 2025, the Company had in place estimated forward flow commitments1 of $297.8 million over the next 12 months, comprised of $235.4 million in the Americas and Australia and $62.4 million in Europe.

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming loan portfolios at pre-established prices. These amounts represent our estimated forward flow purchases over the next 12 months under the agreements in place based on projections and other factors, including sellers' estimates of future forward flow sales, and are dependent on actual delivery by the sellers and, in some cases, the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, amounts purchased under these agreements may vary significantly.

Credit Availability

Total availability under the Company's credit facilities as of September 30, 2025 was $1.2 billion, comprised of $888.9 million based on current ERC and subject to debt covenants, and $301.4 million of additional availability subject to borrowing base and debt covenants, including advance rates.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 646-357-8785 in the U.S. or 1-800-836-8184 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 3, 2026, or call 646-517-4150 in the U.S. or 1-888-660-6345 outside the U.S. and use access code 30359# until November 10, 2025.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues













Portfolio income $ 258,549

$ 216,122

$ 750,441

$ 627,468 Changes in expected recoveries 51,358

60,614

112,572

185,608 Total portfolio revenue 309,907

276,736

863,013

813,076 Other revenue 1,233

4,741

5,434

8,216 Total revenues 311,140

281,477

868,447

821,292 Operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 74,237

76,106

223,284

223,944 Legal collection costs 46,764

28,781

117,741

90,746 Legal collection fees 16,558

14,479

47,413

40,353 Agency fees 24,556

21,020

68,612

61,751 Professional and outside services 22,051

20,452

64,225

63,626 Communication 8,377

10,048

28,271

34,203 Rent and occupancy 3,654

4,175

10,638

12,455 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of long-lived assets 2,439

2,469

8,711

7,826 Goodwill impairment 412,611

—

412,611

— Other operating expenses 15,440

13,969

42,800

40,792 Total operating expenses 626,687

191,499

1,024,306

575,696 (Loss)/income from operations (315,547)

89,978

(155,859)

245,596 Other income/(expense)













Interest expense, net (64,087)

(61,062)

(187,418)

(168,693) Gain on sale of equity method investment —

—

38,403

— Foreign exchange gain, net 67

10

66

138 Other (38)

(676)

(293)

(836) (Loss)/income before income taxes (379,605)

28,250

(305,101)

76,205 Income tax expense/(benefit) 24,361

(672)

44,088

10,416 Net (loss)/income (403,966)

28,922

(349,189)

65,789 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,737

1,768

12,481

13,644 Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (407,703)

$ 27,154

$ (361,670)

$ 52,145 Net (loss)/income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.













Basic $ (10.43)

$ 0.69

$ (9.20)

$ 1.33 Diluted $ (10.43)

$ 0.69

$ (9.20)

$ 1.32 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 39,078

39,421

39,316

39,353 Diluted 39,078

39,492

39,316

39,495

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)





September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,454

$ 105,938 Investments 64,915

66,304 Finance receivables, net 4,572,167

4,140,742 Income taxes receivable 17,397

19,559 Deferred tax assets, net 93,872

75,134 Right-of-use assets 28,135

32,173 Property and equipment, net 25,119

29,498 Goodwill 26,871

396,357 Other assets 63,279

65,450 Total assets $ 4,999,209

$ 4,931,155 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities





Accrued expenses and accounts payable $ 115,518

$ 141,211 Income taxes payable 48,782

28,584 Deferred tax liabilities, net 17,663

16,813 Lease liabilities 31,175

36,437 Interest-bearing deposits 139,671

163,406 Borrowings 3,606,978

3,326,621 Other liabilities 55,450

24,476 Total liabilities 4,015,237

3,737,548 Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,083 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 100,000 shares authorized, 39,510 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 391

395 Additional paid-in capital 17,981

17,882 Retained earnings 1,198,479

1,560,149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (288,358)

(443,394) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 928,493

1,135,032 Noncontrolling interests 55,479

58,575 Total equity 983,972

1,193,607 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,999,209

$ 4,931,155

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2014 $ 2,336,839 $ 6,698,114 $ 84,642 287 % 228 % 2015 443,114 920,784 28,969 208 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,104,447 48,732 242 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,234,254 76,722 232 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,561,810 114,403 239 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,336,705 104,678 230 % 206 % 2020 435,668 975,474 109,706 224 % 213 % 2021 435,846 734,910 191,471 169 % 191 % 2022 406,082 713,779 237,056 176 % 179 % 2023 622,583 1,217,624 620,578 196 % 197 % 2024 823,662 1,794,207 1,341,743 218 % 211 % 2025 483,333 1,033,958 961,063 214 % 214 % Subtotal 8,211,196 19,326,066 3,919,763



Americas Insolvency







1996-2014 1,414,476 2,723,230 2 193 % 155 % 2015 63,170 88,214 3 140 % 125 % 2016 91,442 118,571 51 130 % 123 % 2017 275,257 359,423 362 131 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,065 143 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 167,787 447 136 % 128 % 2020 62,130 90,248 3,060 145 % 136 % 2021 55,187 74,696 10,147 135 % 136 % 2022 33,442 47,948 16,283 143 % 139 % 2023 91,282 119,910 62,374 131 % 135 % 2024 68,391 99,788 70,538 146 % 149 % 2025 50,001 80,059 77,368 160 % 160 % Subtotal 2,425,734 4,106,939 240,778



Total Americas and Australia 10,636,930 23,433,005 4,160,541



Europe Core









1996-2014 814,553 2,705,950 384,326 332 % 205 % 2015 411,340 768,527 120,755 187 % 160 % 2016 333,090 590,863 144,627 177 % 167 % 2017 252,174 364,846 84,606 145 % 144 % 2018 341,775 563,250 159,355 165 % 148 % 2019 518,610 876,312 292,208 169 % 152 % 2020 324,119 602,714 229,314 186 % 172 % 2021 412,411 728,081 359,607 177 % 170 % 2022 359,447 593,532 399,825 165 % 162 % 2023 410,593 699,868 503,908 170 % 169 % 2024 451,786 817,307 752,460 181 % 180 % 2025 357,530 671,159 640,409 188 % 188 % Subtotal 4,987,428 9,982,409 4,071,400



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 19,233 — 177 % 129 % 2015 18,973 29,622 — 156 % 139 % 2016 39,338 58,382 497 148 % 130 % 2017 39,235 52,653 335 134 % 128 % 2018 44,908 53,300 871 119 % 123 % 2019 77,218 114,458 5,579 148 % 130 % 2020 105,440 162,059 9,883 154 % 129 % 2021 53,230 79,535 14,261 149 % 134 % 2022 44,604 65,672 26,299 147 % 137 % 2023 46,558 66,278 39,858 142 % 138 % 2024 43,459 64,128 47,281 148 % 147 % 2025 15,888 24,112 23,147 152 % 152 % Subtotal 539,727 789,432 168,011



Total Europe 5,527,155 10,771,841 4,239,411



Total PRA Group $ 16,164,085 $ 34,204,846 $ 8,399,952









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2025 exchange rate. (5) The original purchase price multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the period of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information (1) Amounts in thousands

September 30, 2025 (year-to-date)

As of September 30, 2025 Purchase Period Cash

Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2)

Net Finance Receivables (3) Americas and Australia Core











1996-2014 $ 33,116 $ 15,076 $ 14,539 $ 29,615

$ 25,383 2015 10,292 6,159 (3,525) 2,634

12,630 2016 14,478 8,358 1,599 9,957

17,005 2017 21,888 11,477 5,393 16,870

31,608 2018 38,675 16,918 8,963 25,881

56,671 2019 37,963 16,735 4,280 21,015

53,085 2020 42,193 17,485 4,356 21,841

57,455 2021 49,989 26,763 (10,142) 16,621

93,816 2022 72,183 31,861 (9,887) 21,974

135,737 2023 182,901 89,871 (33,376) 56,495

332,260 2024 323,633 187,571 26,891 214,462

708,555 2025 72,655 56,814 8,544 65,358

475,270 Subtotal 899,966 485,088 17,635 502,723

1,999,475 Americas Insolvency











1996-2014 716 16 715 731

— 2015 83 5 72 77

2 2016 221 14 120 134

46 2017 827 78 381 459

318 2018 829 29 425 454

134 2019 2,269 78 713 791

425 2020 7,739 670 (1,131) (461)

2,791 2021 9,227 1,250 314 1,564

9,401 2022 8,178 1,636 478 2,114

14,339 2023 21,637 6,212 498 6,710

52,274 2024 17,177 8,236 (1,177) 7,059

52,606 2025 2,694 2,971 1,335 4,306

50,889 Subtotal 71,597 21,195 2,743 23,938

183,225 Total Americas and Australia 971,563 506,283 20,378 526,661

2,182,700 Europe Core











1996-2014 73,218 43,776 19,058 62,834

86,025 2015 21,742 9,043 7,080 16,123

59,498 2016 20,097 8,757 4,139 12,896

81,902 2017 11,764 4,277 (1,251) 3,026

56,212 2018 26,250 9,330 1,789 11,119

102,423 2019 46,787 14,952 12,991 27,943

196,370 2020 34,169 13,046 10,509 23,555

138,912 2021 45,708 19,334 6,760 26,094

216,925 2022 51,788 20,379 3,229 23,608

251,939 2023 70,508 28,642 5,439 34,081

300,972 2024 103,453 44,540 5,065 49,605

420,530 2025 30,449 14,420 3,954 18,374

343,433 Subtotal 535,933 230,496 78,762 309,258

2,255,141 Europe Insolvency











2014 135 — 135 135

— 2015 119 — 119 119

— 2016 413 62 328 390

128 2017 787 34 501 535

210 2018 1,247 70 311 381

728 2019 5,073 498 433 931

4,745 2020 13,206 988 2,212 3,200

9,221 2021 11,394 1,269 4,102 5,371

12,901 2022 11,855 2,183 2,759 4,942

22,487 2023 11,830 3,225 1,314 4,539

32,904 2024 11,455 4,610 1,020 5,630

35,178 2025 958 723 198 921

15,824 Subtotal 68,472 13,662 13,432 27,094

134,326 Total Europe 604,405 244,158 92,194 336,352

2,389,467 Total PRA Group $ 1,575,968 $ 750,441 $ 112,572 $ 863,013

$ 4,572,167



(1) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2025 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of September 30, 2025 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2014 $ 2,336.8 $ 4,371.9 $ 727.8 $ 470.0 $ 311.2 $ 222.5 $ 155.0 $ 96.6 $ 68.8 $ 51.0 $ 40.2 $ 49.4 $ 33.1 $ 6,597.5 2015 443.1 — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 14.1 17.3 10.3 894.8 2016 455.8 — — 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 24.9 24.0 14.5 1012.3 2017 532.9 — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 43.8 39.2 21.9 1146.2 2018 654.0 — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 92.9 75.9 38.7 1415.8 2019 581.5 — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 110.3 77.7 38.0 1186.3 2020 435.7 — — — — — — 132.9 284.3 192.0 125.8 87.0 42.2 864.2 2021 435.8 — — — — — — — 85.0 177.3 136.8 98.4 50.0 547.5 2022 406.1 — — — — — — — — 67.7 195.4 144.7 72.2 480.0 2023 622.5 — — — — — — — — — 108.5 285.9 182.9 577.3 2024 823.7 — — — — — — — — — — 145.9 323.6 469.5 2025 483.3 — — — — — — — — — — — 72.6 72.6 Subtotal 8,211.2 4,371.9 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.1 1,141.4 1,271.8 1,206.9 946.0 892.7 1,045.4 900.0 15,264.0 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2014 1,414.5 1,949.8 340.8 213.0 122.9 59.1 22.6 5.8 3.3 2.3 1.5 1.3 0.7 2,723.1 2015 63.2 — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 88.3 2016 91.4 — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.2 119.5 2017 275.3 — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 4.9 2.5 0.8 359.1 2018 97.9 — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 12.7 2.5 0.8 136.8 2019 123.1 — — — — — 13.4 31.4 39.1 37.8 28.7 14.6 2.3 167.3 2020 62.1 — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 20.4 19.5 17.0 7.7 87.2 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — 4.6 17.9 17.5 15.3 9.2 64.5 2022 33.4 — — — — — — — — 3.2 9.2 11.1 8.2 31.7 2023 91.2 — — — — — — — — — 9.0 25.1 21.6 55.7 2024 68.4 — — — — — — — — — — 12.1 17.2 29.3 2025 50.0 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.8 2.8 Subtotal 2,425.7 1,949.8 344.2 249.8 222.5 207.9 180.9 155.3 147.4 129.4 104.2 102.3 71.6 3,865.3 Total Americas and Australia 10,636.9 6,321.7 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.4 1,153.0 1,322.3 1,427.1 1,354.3 1,075.4 996.9 1,147.7 971.6 19,129.3 Europe Core

























1996-2014 814.5 195.1 297.5 249.9 224.1 209.6 175.3 151.7 151.0 123.6 108.6 101.7 73.2 2,061.3 2015 411.3 — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 33.8 30.4 21.7 611.6 2016 333.1 — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 29.7 27.4 20.1 459.0 2017 252.2 — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 20.2 17.9 11.8 264.0 2018 341.8 — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.3 69.1 50.7 41.6 37.1 26.2 409.0 2019 518.6 — — — — — 48.0 125.7 121.4 89.8 75.1 68.2 46.8 575.0 2020 324.1 — — — — — — 32.3 91.7 69.0 56.1 50.1 34.2 333.4 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — 48.5 89.9 73.0 66.6 45.7 323.7 2022 359.4 — — — — — — — — 33.9 83.8 74.7 51.8 244.2 2023 410.6 — — — — — — — — — 50.2 103.1 70.5 223.8 2024 451.9 — — — — — — — — — — 46.3 103.5 149.8 2025 357.5 — — — — — — — — — — — 30.4 30.4 Subtotal 4,987.4 195.1 343.3 390.6 407.1 443.4 480.2 519.7 614.6 559.7 572.1 623.5 535.9 5,685.2 Europe Insolvency























2014 10.9 — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 17.3 2015 19.0 — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 26.9 2016 39.3 — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.4 61.6 2017 39.2 — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 3.8 1.5 0.8 50.1 2018 44.9 — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 7.2 3.5 1.2 52.7 2019 77.2 — — — — — 5.0 21.1 23.9 21.0 17.5 12.9 5.1 106.5 2020 105.4 — — — — — — 6.0 34.6 34.1 29.7 25.5 13.2 143.1 2021 53.2 — — — — — — — 5.5 14.4 14.7 15.4 11.4 61.4 2022 44.6 — — — — — — — — 4.5 12.4 15.2 11.9 44.0 2023 46.7 — — — — — — — — — 4.2 12.7 11.8 28.7 2024 43.4 — — — — — — — — — — 9.5 11.5 21.0 2025 15.9 — — — — — — — — — — — 1.0 1.0 Subtotal 539.7 — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 58.8 93.0 93.8 91.4 97.4 68.5 614.3 Total Europe 5,527.1 195.1 350.6 405.1 429.2 472.2 518.9 578.5 707.6 653.5 663.5 720.9 604.4 6,299.5 Total PRA Group $ 16,164.0 $ 6,516.8 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.6 $ 1,625.2 $ 1,841.2 $ 2,005.6 $ 2,061.9 $ 1,728.9 $ 1,660.4 $ 1,868.6 $ 1,576.0 $ 25,428.8





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the average exchange rates during the cash collections period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the period in which the portfolio was purchased. Purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective period of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; plus foreign exchange loss; plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus impairment of real estate; plus goodwill impairment; plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; less gain on sale of equity method investment; and plus recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of its operational and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of the Company's operational and financial performance as it excludes certain items whose fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of the Company's business, and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc., the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



LTM Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ (343,214) $ 70,601 Adjustments:



Income tax expense 54,704 21,032 Foreign exchange loss 81 9 Interest expense, net 247,992 229,267 Other expense 308 851 Depreciation and amortization 10,273 10,792 Impairment of real estate 1,404 — Goodwill impairment 412,611 — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,809 17,972 Gain on sale of equity method investment (38,403) — Recoveries collected and applied to Finance receivables, net less Changes in expected recoveries 902,925 787,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,265,490 $ 1,137,552

The Company uses an adjusted cash efficiency ratio, which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment ("Adjusted operating expenses"), relative to cash collections plus fees and revenue recognized from our class action claims recovery services. Management believes the adjusted cash efficiency ratio is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the Company's management of operating expenses. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing cash receipts less Adjusted operating expenses by cash receipts. The following table provides a reconciliation of Total operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses and presents the Company's Adjusted cash efficiency ratios for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):





Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation

and Adjusted Cash Efficiency Ratio



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash collections

$ 542,244

$ 477,110

$ 1,575,968

$ 1,400,510 Fee income

622

3,138

3,745

4,036 Cash receipts

542,866

480,248

1,579,713

1,404,546

















Total operating expenses

626,687

191,499

1,024,306

575,696 Less: Goodwill impairment

412,611

—

412,611

— Adjusted operating expenses

214,076

191,499

611,695

575,696

















Cash receipts less Adjusted operating expenses

328,790

288,749

968,018

828,850

















Adjusted cash efficiency ratio

60.6 %

60.1 %

61.3 %

59.0 %

In addition, the Company uses return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), which is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating the effective use of equity, and is an important component of its long-term stockholder return. Average tangible equity is defined as average Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. less average goodwill and average other intangible assets. ROATE is calculated by dividing annualized Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

ROATE may include certain items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of the Company's business. Accordingly, the Company also uses Adjusted ROATE to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to the Company's equity. Management believes that Adjusted ROATE is a useful financial measure for investors because it excludes the impact of certain transactions that are either unusual or infrequent in nature, or both ("Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc."). Adjusted ROATE is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. by average tangible equity.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. as reported in accordance with GAAP to average tangible equity and a reconciliation of Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. to Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc., and provides the Company's ROATE and Adjusted ROATE for the periods indicated (in thousands, except for ratio data):









Average Tangible Equity Reconciliation (1)



Balance as of Period End

Third Quarter

Year-to-Date



September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. (2)

$ 928,493

$ 1,218,882

$ 1,132,709

$ 1,182,173

$ 1,154,889

$ 1,165,196 Less: Goodwill

26,871

423,011

233,160

419,329

320,848

420,517 Less: Other intangible assets

1,470

1,620

1,506

1,609

1,488

1,656 Average tangible equity









$ 898,043

$ 761,235

$ 832,553

$ 743,023





































ROATE (3)











Third Quarter

Year-to-Date











2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ (407,703)

$ 27,154

$ (361,670)

$ 52,145 Return on average tangible equity









(181.6) %

14.3 %

(57.9) %

9.4 %





































Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Reconciliation and Adjusted ROATE (4)











Third Quarter

Year-to-Date











2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









$ (407,703)

$ 27,154

$ (361,670)

$ 52,145 Less: Gain on sale of equity method investment, net of tax









—

—

(29,686)

— Plus: Goodwill impairment, net of tax









428,580

—

428,580

— Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.









20,877

27,154

37,224

52,145 Adjusted ROATE









9.3 %

14.3 %

6.0 %

9.4 %





1. Amounts represent the average balances for the respective periods. 2. Amounts not adjusted for Gain on sale of equity method investment due to the de minimus effect. 3. Based on annualized Net (loss)/income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. 4. Based on annualized Adjusted net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Allison Herman

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communication

(757) 381-5205

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.