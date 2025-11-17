PRA Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

News provided byPRA Group, Inc.
Nov 17, 2025, 08:05 ET
NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announced today that management is scheduled to participate at the following investor events:
The Citizens Financial Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Format: 1x1 and small group meetings only
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York
Company Participants: President and CEO Martin Sjolund and CFO Rakesh Sehgal
Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Format: 1x1 and small group meetings and a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. E.T.
Location: The Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Florida
Company Participants: CFO Rakesh Sehgal and VP, Investor Relations Najim Mostamand
Jefferies Specialty Finance Crossover Conference
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Format: 1x1 and small group meetings
Location: The Park Hyatt, New York, New York
Company Participants: President and CEO Martin Sjolund, CFO Rakesh Sehgal, and VP, Investor Relations Najim Mostamand
Arctic Securities Nordic Debt Collection Webinar
Date: Friday, January 9, 2026
Format: Invitation-only webinar at 9:00 a.m. C.E.T.
Location: Virtual
Company Participants: President and CEO Martin Sjolund
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request an invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected] or 757-431-7913.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]
SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.
