PRA Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announced today that management is scheduled to participate at the following investor events:

The Citizens Financial Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Format: 1x1 and small group meetings only

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Company Participants: President and CEO Martin Sjolund and CFO Rakesh Sehgal

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Format: 1x1 and small group meetings and a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. E.T.

Location: The Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Florida

Company Participants: CFO Rakesh Sehgal and VP, Investor Relations Najim Mostamand

Jefferies Specialty Finance Crossover Conference

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Format: 1x1 and small group meetings

Location: The Park Hyatt, New York, New York

Company Participants: President and CEO Martin Sjolund, CFO Rakesh Sehgal, and VP, Investor Relations Najim Mostamand

Arctic Securities Nordic Debt Collection Webinar

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Format: Invitation-only webinar at 9:00 a.m. C.E.T.

Location: Virtual

Company Participants: President and CEO Martin Sjolund

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request an invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected] or 757-431-7913.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.