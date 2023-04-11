PractiTest Named Leader in the G2 Spring 2023 Report

REHOVOT, Israel, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that PractiTest has been named a Leader in G2's Spring 2023 Report for the Test Management category. This recognition is based on authentic user reviews compared to similar products in the category.

The ranking is based on two factors: customer satisfaction - determined by user reviews - and market presence where market share, seller size, and social impact are taken into account.

Reviewers on G2 ranked PractiTest as one of the Top 3 Test Management Platforms, highlighting the product's ease of use, ease of administration, and high quality of ongoing support.

Reviewers awarded PractiTest with 4.3 out of 5 stars, mentioning high rates of satisfaction with:

The ability to enable one source of truth across their organizations with all QA efforts centralized onto a single platform

Greater visibility, allowing them to make data-driven decisions

The power to better allocate testing resources for improved efficiency and faster product delivery

This recognition as a market leader from G2 speaks of the immense value our customers gain from PractiTest and strengthens our commitment to helping QA teams improve productivity so they can focus on what really matters.

In addition, PractiTest received recognition badges in the following segments and geographies:

Leader for Enterprise Leader for Mid-Market Leader for Small-Business Momentum Leader Best Results Best Support Best Estimated ROI Fastest Implementation for Enterprise Easiest To Do Business With for Enterprise Best Meets Requirements for Enterprise and Mid-Market Users Most Likely To Recommend for Mid-Market High Performer in Europe High Performer in India High Performer in Asia High Performer in Asia Pacific

Thank you to our customers and trusted partners. Your encouragement and support are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to your success.

