Praesidian Capital Acquires Southwestern Based Distributor

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm with offices in New York, London and Oklahoma City, announced today that it acquired a controlling interest in a leading e-commerce distribution business located in the Southwest United States.

Jason Drattell, Founder of Praesidian Capital, commented, "We are excited to expand on our activity in the e-commerce sector as we grow our footprint in the Southwest region."

Spirit Bank of Tulsa provided financing for the transaction and Ice Miller LLP served as legal counsel to Praesidian.

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

