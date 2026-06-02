Praesidian Capital Announces Exit of Investment in Green Circuits

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the realization of its investment in Green Circuits ("Green Circuits" or the "Company"), in connection with the sale of the business.

Praesidian provided capital to support Evolve Capital's ("Evolve") acquisition of Green Circuits in 2018. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Green Circuits is a leading provider of quick-turn printed circuit board assembly and electronics manufacturing solutions serving customers across aerospace & defense, medical, industrial, and other end markets.

Jason Drattell, Founder and Managing Partner at Praesidian Capital, stated: "We are pleased to have partnered with Evolve Capital and the Green Circuits management team to support the Company's growth. We are proud to have supported a strong outcome for all stakeholders and appreciate the collaboration throughout the investment".

Ryan Shultz, Partner at Evolve Capital, added: "Praesidian was a valued partner throughout our ownership of Green Circuits. Their collaborative approach and support contributed meaningfully to the Company's success".

About Praesidian Capital

Founded in 2002, Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2–$15 million of EBITDA across consumer products, business services, niche manufacturing, and family entertainment. Since inception, Praesidian has invested approximately $1 billion in more than 100 middle market businesses across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

Contact:

Linda Dignelli

212-520-2619

[email protected]

SOURCE Praesidian Capital