Praesidian Capital-Backed Care+ Pediatrics Opens Third Oklahoma City Location, Expanding Pediatric Urgent Care Access in South OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, an Oklahoma City–headquartered private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle market businesses, announced today the opening of the third Care+ Pediatrics location in the Oklahoma City metro area. The new pediatric urgent care clinic is located at 8500 S. Western Avenue in South Oklahoma City.

The South OKC clinic was selected based on demographic growth trends, increasing strain on hospital emergency departments, and the opportunity to improve market coverage for families seeking timely pediatric care outside of traditional office hours. "This expansion extends Care+'s reach into an underserved corridor while reinforcing the scalability of the model," said Jason Drattell, Founder of Praesidian Capital.

Kevin Burke, Managing Director at Praesidian Capital, added, "Our role as an investor is to support smart growth while preserving quality. Care+ Pediatrics has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver short wait times, a strong patient experience, and operational consistency. This third location reinforces our confidence in the platform and our belief that it can continue expanding across Oklahoma and into surrounding states."

Care+ Pediatrics is led by Dr. Justin Pespisa, a Vanderbilt University–trained pediatrician, specializes in treating infants, children, and adolescents. The clinics are equipped with onsite digital X-ray capabilities read by board-certified radiologists, and provide treatment for common pediatric illnesses and injuries, including lacerations, minor fractures, respiratory illnesses, and sports physicals. Care+ Pediatrics accepts all major insurance carriers. "Our goal has always been to make high-quality pediatric urgent care easier for families to access," said Dr. Justin Pespisa. "Our online reservation system allows families to secure a spot before arrival, significantly reducing in-clinic wait times and improving the overall experience for busy parents."

About Praesidian Capital

Founded in 2002, Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States. The firm specializes in companies with $2 – $15 million of EBITDA across various industries including consumer products, business services, niche manufacturers and family entertainment. Since 2002, Praesidian has invested approximately $1 billion in 100+ middle market businesses in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

About Care+ Pediatrics

Care+ Pediatrics is a pediatric urgent care provider focused exclusively on children and adolescents. Led by experienced pediatric clinicians, the company delivers convenient, high-quality care outside traditional primary care hours in a welcoming, child-focused environment. For more information, visit www.carepluspediatrics.com.

