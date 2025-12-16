Praesidian Capital Announces Sale Of Reel Power International To StoneTree Investment Partners

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle market businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Reel Power International Corp. ("Reel Power" or the "Company"), a leading provider of engineered winding, spooling, and material-handling equipment, to StoneTree Investment Partners LLC ("StoneTree"), a private equity firm specializing in niche manufacturing and industrial companies.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with additional operations in Houston, Reel Power is a premier manufacturer of automation-enabled solutions used across wire and cable manufacturing, distribution, marine, energy, defense, and broader industrial applications. The Company's product portfolio – spanning automated take-ups and pay-offs, coilers, measures, DCB accumulators, hydraulic connectors, winches, and other proprietary systems – supports customers' productivity, safety, and efficiency initiatives across mission-critical use cases.

In 2023, Praesidian Capital partnered with Dubin Clark to accelerate Reel Power's operational and commercial strategy. During the investment period, the Company expanded its automation and integrated systems portfolio, implemented targeted LEAN and workflow enhancements to improve gross margin and throughput, and formalized a structured aftermarket program to increase recurring revenue from parts, service, and certification offerings. Reel Power also added engineering and technical resources, strengthened its product development pipeline, and invested in production capacity to support growing demand across wire and cable, energy, marine, and defense applications.

Tom Duffy, Partner at Praesidian Capital, stated: "Reel Power has demonstrated exceptional performance and continues to distinguish itself as a leader in automated and engineered material-handling solutions. Our partnership with Dubin Clark and the Company's management team was highly collaborative and impactful, enabling meaningful advancements across operations, product development, and customer service. We are pleased to deliver another strong outcome to our limited partners, and we are proud of the team's execution.

Mesirow served as the exclusive financial advisor to Reel Power in connection with the transaction.

About Praesidian Capital

Founded in 2002, Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2–$15 million of EBITDA across consumer products, business services, niche manufacturing, and family entertainment. Since inception, Praesidian has invested approximately $1 billion in more than 100 middle market businesses across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

About Dubin Clark

Founded in 1984, Dubin Clark is a private equity firm headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, with an additional office in Miami Beach, Florida. The firm focuses on control or lead investments in lower middle market companies across five key sectors: Residential and Commercial Trade Services, Industrial Services, Branded Niche Manufacturing, Event Services, and Technology-Enabled Business Services. For additional information, please visit www.dubinclark.com.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners, LLC is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People®. StoneTree selectively invests in market-leading niche manufacturing and industrial companies where its team can partner with employees and management to elevate the company through a Business Transformation Agenda. For more information, please visit www.stonetreeinvest.com.

